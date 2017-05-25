Intermediate Capital Group PLC (ICP.L)

May 25 (Reuters) - Intermediate Capital Group Plc :Total aum up 10 pct to eur 23.8bn, with eur 4.0bn of new money raised; third party fee earning aum up 19 pct to eur 18.7bn.Fundraising pipeline healthy with a number of our larger strategies expected to be raising successor funds in new financial year.Fund investment is on track whilst maintaining investment discipline in a competitive market.Fund management company profits up 21 pct to 74 mln stg (2016: 61.2 mln stg), with third party fee income up 27 pct.Investment company profits higher at 178.4 mln stg (2016: 97.6mln stg).Group profit before tax of 252.4mln stg (2016: 158.8mln stg); adjusted group profit before tax was 237.5mln stg (2016: 175.6mln stg).Final ordinary dividend up 23 pct to 19.5 pence per share and new dividend policy announced.Bond yields remain low, thereby impacting returns of traditional asset classes.Macroeconomic uncertainty, including but not limited to UK's decision to leave EU, may prolong and enhance positive trend in favour of alternative asset classes.Current fundraising environment is attracting new entrants into alternative asset management market..We have a eur 4bn per annum rolling fundraising target.We anticipate that financial year 2018 will meet or exceed long term fundraising target.