Edition:
United Kingdom

ICRA Ltd (ICRA.NS)

ICRA.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

3,852.10INR
10:59am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs-55.10 (-1.41%)
Prev Close
Rs3,907.20
Open
Rs3,868.40
Day's High
Rs3,896.50
Day's Low
Rs3,851.35
Volume
803
Avg. Vol
2,417
52-wk High
Rs4,540.00
52-wk Low
Rs3,750.05

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

ICRA Ltd seeks members' nod to approve sale of shareholding in unit
Wednesday, 17 Aug 2016 

ICRA Ltd : Seeks members' nod to approve sale of shareholding in ICRA Techno Analytics Limited, wholly owned subsidiary of the company .  Full Article

ICRA Ltd June-qtr consol profit up about 10 pct
Thursday, 11 Aug 2016 

ICRA Ltd : India's ICRA Ltd June-quarter consol net profit 181.9 million rupees . Says June-quarter consol net sales 863.1 million rupees . India's ICRA Ltd - consol net profit in June-quarter last year was 165 million rupees; consol net sales was 767.3 million rupee . Approved sale of entire shareholding held by co in ICRA Techno Analytics Ltd to Nihilent Technologies for 687.5 million rupees .  Full Article

Icra March-qtr consol profit down about 16 pct
Thursday, 19 May 2016 

ICRA Ltd : Says March-quarter consol net profit 193.4 million rupees versus net profit of 230.2 million rupees year ago . Says March-quarter consol net sales 917.1 million rupees versus 921 million rupees year ago . Recommends dividend of INR 25 per share . Growth in debt market issuance and bank loan ratings was muted in Q4 .  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

ICRA Ltd News

BRIEF-India's ICRA June-qtr consol profit falls

* Consol net profit in june quarter last year was 228 million rupees as per ind-as; consol total income was 966.8 million rupees

» More ICRA.NS News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials