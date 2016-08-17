ICRA Ltd (ICRA.NS)
3,852.10INR
10:59am BST
Rs-55.10 (-1.41%)
Rs3,907.20
Rs3,868.40
Rs3,896.50
Rs3,851.35
803
2,417
Rs4,540.00
Rs3,750.05
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
ICRA Ltd seeks members' nod to approve sale of shareholding in unit
ICRA Ltd
ICRA Ltd June-qtr consol profit up about 10 pct
ICRA Ltd
Icra March-qtr consol profit down about 16 pct
ICRA Ltd
BRIEF-India's ICRA June-qtr consol profit falls
* Consol net profit in june quarter last year was 228 million rupees as per ind-as; consol total income was 966.8 million rupees