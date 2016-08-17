ICRA Ltd (ICRA.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

ICRA Ltd seeks members' nod to approve sale of shareholding in unit

ICRA Ltd : Seeks members' nod to approve sale of shareholding in ICRA Techno Analytics Limited, wholly owned subsidiary of the company .

ICRA Ltd June-qtr consol profit up about 10 pct

ICRA Ltd : India's ICRA Ltd June-quarter consol net profit 181.9 million rupees . Says June-quarter consol net sales 863.1 million rupees . India's ICRA Ltd - consol net profit in June-quarter last year was 165 million rupees; consol net sales was 767.3 million rupee . Approved sale of entire shareholding held by co in ICRA Techno Analytics Ltd to Nihilent Technologies for 687.5 million rupees .

Icra March-qtr consol profit down about 16 pct

ICRA Ltd : Says March-quarter consol net profit 193.4 million rupees versus net profit of 230.2 million rupees year ago . Says March-quarter consol net sales 917.1 million rupees versus 921 million rupees year ago . Recommends dividend of INR 25 per share . Growth in debt market issuance and bank loan ratings was muted in Q4 .