IDBI Bank Ltd (IDBI.NS)

ICICI Securities to manage disinvestment of 30 pct of paid up shares of NSDL held by IDBI Bank

Oct 10 (Reuters) - ICICI Securities Ltd::Co to manage disinvestment of 30 percent of paid up equity shares of NSDL held by IDBI Bank Ltd‍​.

India's IDBI Bank seeks bids to sell 16.25 pct stake in SIDBI - document

July 29 (Reuters) - India's Idbi Bank :India's IDBI Bank IDBK.NS seeks bids to sell 16.25 percent stake in SIDBI - document.Deadline for bid submission for IDBI's SIDBI stake is Aug 16, says merchant banker SBICap.http://bit.ly/2v68v49.

IDBI Bank says not received any communication from GoI on stake sale

IDBI Bank : IDBI Bank clarifies on news item "Bid to get stalled selloff moving again government to retain majority to push IDBI" . Confirm that bank has not so far received any offical communication from Government of India .Matter has not been discussed by the board.

IDBI Bank appoints Padma Betai as CFO

IDBI Bank Ltd : Appointment of Padma Betai, as CFO in place of R. K. Bansal, executive director & CFO .

IDBI Bank June-qtr profit rises about 79 pct

IDBI Bank Ltd : June-quarter net profit 2.41 billion rupees ; interest earned INR 73.03 billion; provisions INR 24.32 billion . June-quarter gross NPA 11.92 percent versus 10.98 percent previous quarter; net NPA 7.47 percent versus 6.78 percent last quarter .

IDBI Bank approves appointment of R.K. Bansal as CFO

IDBI Bank Ltd : Approved appointment of r.k. bansal as CFO in place of n.s venkatesh .

IDBI Bank seeks members' nod to issue equity shares of up to 80 bln rupees

IDBI Bank Ltd : Seeks members' nod to offer, issue and allot equity shares of up to INR 80 billion . Seeks members' nod for mobilisation upto 200 billion rupees comprising of senior/infrastructure bonds, Basel III Tier II/additional Tier I bonds .

IDBI Bank exec says co expects gross NPLs to come down in a year

IDBI Bank Ltd : Exec says have made full provisions for RBI asset quality review requirements . Exec says plans to raise about 29 billion rupees of capital in FY 2017 . Exec says watching loans worth 45.91 billion rupees for payment delays . Exec says sold 12 billion rupees worth loans to ARCs in Q4⁠⁠⁠⁠ . Exec says target is to raise $1 billion from sale of non-core assets in FY 2017 . Exec says expects gross NPLs to come down in a year . Further company coverage [IDBI.NS] ((Bengaluru Newsroom; +91 80 6749 1130)).

IDBI Bank posts March-qtr loss

IDBI Bank Ltd : March-quarter net loss 17.36 billion rupees; interest earned 69.28 billion rupees . IDBI Bank Ltd says March-quarter provisions 44.50 billion rupees; March-quarter gross npa 10.98 percent versus 8.94 percent previous quarter .

Hindustan Fluoro Carbons says IDBI Bank dissolves stake in co

Hindustan Fluoro Carbons Ltd : IDBI Bank dissolves stake in co .