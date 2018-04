Idea Bank SA (IDE.WA)

Oct 31 (Reuters) - IDEA BANK SA ::ITS UNIT, IDEA LEASING SA, SIGNS MERGER PLAN WITH GETIN LEASING SA.COST SAVINGS FOR CO IN MEDIUM TERM CAN REACH ABOUT 25 MILLION ZLOTYS YEARLY DUE TO SYNERGY.REVENUE SYNERGIES FOR CO CAN AMOUNT TO ABOUT 3 MILLION ZLOTYS YEARLY.