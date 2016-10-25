Edition:
IDFC Bank Ltd (IDFB.NS)

IDFB.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

56.90INR
10:59am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs0.50 (+0.89%)
Prev Close
Rs56.40
Open
Rs56.50
Day's High
Rs57.35
Day's Low
Rs56.20
Volume
7,792,279
Avg. Vol
8,761,049
52-wk High
Rs81.45
52-wk Low
Rs52.55

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

IDFC Bank Sept-qtr profit rises
Tuesday, 25 Oct 2016 

IDFC Bank Ltd : Sept-quarter net profit 3.88 billion rupees . Sept-quarter interest earned 20.83 billion rupees . Sept-quarter provisions 223.4 million rupees . Sept-quarter gross NPA 5.96 percent versus 6.09 percent previous quarter .Sept-quarter net NPA 2.44 percent versus 2.32 percent previous quarter.  Full Article

IDFC Bank says co, IDFC Ltd not approved proposal for merger/reverse merger
Tuesday, 2 Aug 2016 

IDFC Bank Ltd : Neither board of co nor IDFC Ltd approved any proposal for merger/reverse merger of co and IDFC Ltd . Neither IDFC Ltd nor IDFC Bank Ltd has yet made any formal application to RBI or any other regulatory bodies .  Full Article

IDFC Bank posts June-qtr profit
Tuesday, 26 Jul 2016 

IDFC Bank Ltd : June-quarter net profit 2.65 billion rupees; interest earned 19.75 billion rupees; June-quarter provisions 236.1 million rupees . June-quarter gross NPA 6.09 percent versus 6.16 percent previous quarter; June-quarter net NPA 2.32 percent versus 2.39 percent previous quarter .  Full Article

IDFC Bank to acquire 100 pct of Grama Vidiyal Micro Finance Ltd
Tuesday, 12 Jul 2016 

IDFC Bank Ltd : To acquire a microfinance co . Further company coverage [IDFB.NS] ((Bengaluru Newsroom; +91 80 6749 1130)).  Full Article

Dilip Shanghvi, IDFC Bank, Telenor withdraw plans for payment bank
Friday, 20 May 2016 

Dilip Shanghvi Family & Associates: Dilip Shanghvi Family & associates - Dilip Shanghvi, IDFC Bank and telenor financial services jointly agree to withdraw plans to establish a payments bank venture . Dilip Shanghvi Family & associates - payment bank license will not be pursued .  Full Article

IDFC Bank Ltd announces listing of equity shares
Friday, 6 Nov 2015 

IDFC Bank Ltd:Says that effective from Nov. 06, equity shares of IDFC Bank Ltd are listed and admitted to dealings on the exchange in the list of 'T' group securities.  Full Article

IDFC Bank Ltd News

BRIEF-IDFC Bank, Shriram Group agree to extend CES agreement up to Nov. 8, 2017

* Co, Shriram Group agreed for extension of confidentiality, exclusivity and standstill agreement up to November 8, 2017 Source text - http://bit.ly/2fTMMHj Further company coverage:

