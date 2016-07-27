Edition:
United Kingdom

Intact Financial Corp (IFC.TO)

IFC.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

104.88CAD
9:00pm BST
Change (% chg)

$0.48 (+0.46%)
Prev Close
$104.40
Open
$104.47
Day's High
$105.30
Day's Low
$104.47
Volume
191,632
Avg. Vol
222,604
52-wk High
$105.30
52-wk Low
$90.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Intact Financial posts Q2 operating earnings of C$0.83/share
Wednesday, 27 Jul 2016 

Intact Financial Corporation: Intact Financial Corporation reports Q2 2016 results . Q2 operating earnings per share C$0.83 . Q2 earnings per share view C$0.69 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Qtrly net investment income $104 million versus $104 million . Qtrly direct premiums written $2,458 million versus $2,344 million . Intact Financial Corp qtrly combined ratio 99.2% versus. 91.6% .Qtrly earnings per share of $0.67 were lower by 54% compared to last year, impacted by Fort Mcmurray catastrophe.  Full Article

Intact Financial says Financial Services Commission of Ontario approves commercial ridesharing insurance policy
Thursday, 7 Jul 2016 

Intact Financial Corp : Insurance policy will provide protection to all drivers and passengers who participate in ridesharing with Uber in Ontario .Financial services commission of Ontario has approved a commercial ridesharing insurance policy, effective July 7, 2016.  Full Article

Intact Financial sees Fort McMurray insured damages of $1.00-$1.20 per share
Monday, 9 May 2016 

Intact Financial Corp :Assessment of insured damages related to Fort McMurray ranges from $1.00-$1.20/share after taking reinsurance,net of tax effects.  Full Article

Intact Financial Corp News

CANADA STOCKS-TSX little changed as Shopify drop offsets broader gains

TORONTO, Oct 4 Canada's main stock index was little changed on Wednesday as a sharp fall in online retail platform Shopify Inc shares were offset by broader gains led by natural resource companies.

