Intact Financial Corp (IFC.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Intact Financial posts Q2 operating earnings of C$0.83/share

Intact Financial Corporation: Intact Financial Corporation reports Q2 2016 results . Q2 operating earnings per share C$0.83 . Q2 earnings per share view C$0.69 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Qtrly net investment income $104 million versus $104 million . Qtrly direct premiums written $2,458 million versus $2,344 million . Intact Financial Corp qtrly combined ratio 99.2% versus. 91.6% .Qtrly earnings per share of $0.67 were lower by 54% compared to last year, impacted by Fort Mcmurray catastrophe.

Intact Financial says Financial Services Commission of Ontario approves commercial ridesharing insurance policy

Intact Financial Corp : Insurance policy will provide protection to all drivers and passengers who participate in ridesharing with Uber in Ontario .Financial services commission of Ontario has approved a commercial ridesharing insurance policy, effective July 7, 2016.

Intact Financial sees Fort McMurray insured damages of $1.00-$1.20 per share

Intact Financial Corp :Assessment of insured damages related to Fort McMurray ranges from $1.00-$1.20/share after taking reinsurance,net of tax effects.