Intact Financial Corp (IFC.TO)
104.88CAD
9:00pm BST
$0.48 (+0.46%)
$104.40
$104.47
$105.30
$104.47
191,632
222,604
$105.30
$90.00
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Intact Financial posts Q2 operating earnings of C$0.83/share
Intact Financial Corporation: Intact Financial Corporation reports Q2 2016 results . Q2 operating earnings per share C$0.83 . Q2 earnings per share view C$0.69 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Qtrly net investment income $104 million versus $104 million . Qtrly direct premiums written $2,458 million versus $2,344 million . Intact Financial Corp qtrly combined ratio 99.2% versus. 91.6% .Qtrly earnings per share of $0.67 were lower by 54% compared to last year, impacted by Fort Mcmurray catastrophe. Full Article
Intact Financial says Financial Services Commission of Ontario approves commercial ridesharing insurance policy
Intact Financial Corp : Insurance policy will provide protection to all drivers and passengers who participate in ridesharing with Uber in Ontario .Financial services commission of Ontario has approved a commercial ridesharing insurance policy, effective July 7, 2016. Full Article
Intact Financial sees Fort McMurray insured damages of $1.00-$1.20 per share
Intact Financial Corp
CANADA STOCKS-TSX little changed as Shopify drop offsets broader gains
TORONTO, Oct 4 Canada's main stock index was little changed on Wednesday as a sharp fall in online retail platform Shopify Inc shares were offset by broader gains led by natural resource companies.