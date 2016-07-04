IFCI Ltd (IFCI.NS)
IFCI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
22.80INR
11:10am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs0.30 (+1.33%)
Prev Close
Rs22.50
Open
Rs22.55
Day's High
Rs23.00
Day's Low
Rs22.50
Volume
3,947,863
Avg. Vol
6,151,359
52-wk High
Rs33.45
52-wk Low
Rs20.60
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
IFCI says made disinvestment of 225000 shares of NSE worth INR 3950 each
IFCI Ltd
BRIEF-IFCI seeks shareholders' nod to offer securities worth up to 50 bln rupees
* Seeks shareholders' nod to offer securities worth up to 50 billion rupees via private placement Source text: http://bit.ly/2yYnsUZ Further company coverage: