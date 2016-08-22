Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGAS.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Indraprastha Gas June-qtr profit up about 44 pct

Indraprastha Gas Ltd : June-quarter net profit 1.48 billion rupees versus 1.03 billion rupees last year . June-quarter net sales 8.97 billion rupees versus 8.99 billion rupees last year .

Indraprastha Gas gets LoI for development of city gas distribution network in Rewari

Indraprastha Gas Ltd : Got LoI from Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board for grant of authorization for development of CGD network in Rewari district .

Indraprastha Gas says E. S. Ranganathan been nominated as MD

Indraprastha Gas Ltd : E. s. ranganathan has been nominated by gail India as md of Indraprastha, taking over from narendra kumar .

Indraprastha Gas March-qtr net profit up about 12 pct

Indraprastha Gas Ltd : Says March-quarter net profit 1.08 billion rupees versus net profit of 958.8 million rupees year ago . Says March-quarter net sales 8.82 billion rupees versus 9.13 billion rupees year ago . Recommended dividend of INR 6 per share .