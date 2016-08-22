Edition:
Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGAS.NS)

IGAS.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

1,593.70INR
11:11am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs-19.50 (-1.21%)
Prev Close
Rs1,613.20
Open
Rs1,624.00
Day's High
Rs1,624.00
Day's Low
Rs1,590.00
Volume
346,349
Avg. Vol
470,689
52-wk High
Rs1,624.00
52-wk Low
Rs793.20

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Indraprastha Gas June-qtr profit up about 44 pct
Monday, 22 Aug 2016 

Indraprastha Gas Ltd : June-quarter net profit 1.48 billion rupees versus 1.03 billion rupees last year . June-quarter net sales 8.97 billion rupees versus 8.99 billion rupees last year .  Full Article

Indraprastha Gas gets LoI for development of city gas distribution network in Rewari
Tuesday, 9 Aug 2016 

Indraprastha Gas Ltd : Got LoI from Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board for grant of authorization for development of CGD network in Rewari district .  Full Article

Indraprastha Gas says E. S. Ranganathan been nominated as MD
Wednesday, 1 Jun 2016 

Indraprastha Gas Ltd : E. s. ranganathan has been nominated by gail India as md of Indraprastha, taking over from narendra kumar .  Full Article

Indraprastha Gas March-qtr net profit up about 12 pct
Friday, 13 May 2016 

Indraprastha Gas Ltd : Says March-quarter net profit 1.08 billion rupees versus net profit of 958.8 million rupees year ago . Says March-quarter net sales 8.82 billion rupees versus 9.13 billion rupees year ago . Recommended dividend of INR 6 per share .  Full Article

Indraprastha Gas Ltd News

BRIEF-‍Indusind Bank ties up with Indraprastha Gas for CNG smartcards

* Ties up with Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGL) for providing CNG smartcards for commercial & private vehicles at all IGL's CNG gas stations​

Earnings vs. Estimates

