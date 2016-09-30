IG Group Holdings PLC (IGG.L)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

IG Group Holdings Plc : Acquisition of dailyfx . On an annualised basis, it is expected that addition of dailyfx news and education-based marketing channel will add around £5 million to ongoing operating costs . Currently anticipated that this channel will generate a sufficient number of incremental active clients such that it will be earnings enhancing in IG's FY18 financial year, and will deliver increasing value beyond. . Has agreed, subject to final approvals, to purchase dailyfx, a leading global news and research portal, and its associated assets, from fxcm inc . Deal for a total consideration of $40 . It is anticipated that transaction will complete by end of october .Also expected that purchase price for assets will be amortised on a straight-line basis over 10 years.

IG Group Holdings Plc : Board changes - appointment of CFO . Paul Mainwaring has been appointed an executive director of IG Group Holdings Plc and chief financial officer with immediate effect .Paul Mainwaring will receive a basic salary of 400,000 stg.

Ig Group Holdings Plc : Fy strong revenue performance across all geographic regions . Final dividend of 22.95 pence per share; full year dividend up 11.5% to 31.40 pence per share . We remain confident that we can deliver further attractive growth going forward - ceo . Final dividend 22.95 penceper share . Total dividend 31.4 penceper share . Fy profit before tax up 7.6% to £207.9 million . £197.9 million of own funds (2) generated from operations . Fy net trading revenue (1) up 14% at £456.3 million . Experienced a real-world test of our systems, processes and risk management with uk's eu referendum - CEO . Ig avails itself of 'passporting' regime in using its uk licence to operate across eu, decision to leave eu does not change much in short term - CEO .Will put plans in place to deal with eu vote... And be ready to act if required to ensure we can continue to operate across europe - CEO.

IG Group Holdings Plc : Appointment of chief financial officer . Has appointed Paul Mainwaring as chief financial officer (cfo) designate . Paul qualified as a chartered accountant with Price Waterhouse and, until recently, was cfo of Tullett Prebon Plc . Paul will start on July 11, replacing Mark Ward who will leave IG after a short handover, as originally planned .Once regulatory approval is received, Paul will take up role on a permanent basis and join board of IG.

Ig Group Holdings Plc : Managed its operations and exposure very effectively through night and into today . Will continue to monitor and manage exposures and client positions very carefully . Emphasis has been on assisting clients through this period of uncertainty, through measures both ahead of and during event . Financial markets may remain unpredictable for some time to come .Although very early in financial year, company is performing in line with expectations.

IG Group Holdings Plc : IG performed well during what was a relatively quiet Q4 of year in financial markets . As outlined in Q3 trading update, this continued robust performance has resulted in higher variable operating costs in last part of year .Company now expects full year earnings to be slightly ahead of expectations..

IG Group Holdings plc:Says proposed interim dividend for 2016 of 8.45p per share amounting to £30.9 million was approved by the Board on 18 January 2016.Dividend will be paid on 26 February 2016 to those members on the register at the close of business on 29 January 2016.

IG Group Holdings plc:Says appointed Mark Ward as Interim Chief Financial Officer.