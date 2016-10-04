Edition:
IGM Financial Inc (IGM.TO)

IGM.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

45.41CAD
9:00pm BST
Change (% chg)

$-0.09 (-0.20%)
Prev Close
$45.50
Open
$45.50
Day's High
$45.68
Day's Low
$45.33
Volume
205,702
Avg. Vol
187,588
52-wk High
$45.82
52-wk Low
$35.16

Latest Key Developments

IGM Financial says total AUM were $139.9 bln at September 30, 2016
Tuesday, 4 Oct 2016 

Igm financial inc says total assets under management were $139.9 billion at september 30, 2016, compared with $139.3 billion at august 31, 2016 . Igm financial inc. Announces september 2016 mutual fund sales and total assets under management .Igm financial inc says mutual fund assets under management were $133.6 billion as at september 30, 2016, compared with $133.1 billion at august 31, 2016.

IGM Financial Inc announces total assets under management were $139.3 bln at August 31, 2016
Friday, 2 Sep 2016 

IGM Financial Inc : IGM Financial Inc. Announces August 2016 mutual fund sales and total assets under management . Total aum were $139.3 billion at August 31, 2016, compared with $138.5 billion at July 31, 2016 and $133.4 billion at August 31, 2015 .Mutual fund assets under management were $133.1 billion as at August 31, 2016, compared with $132.3 billion at July 31, 2016.

IGM Financial reports Q2 earnings per share c$0.72
Thursday, 4 Aug 2016 

IGM Financial Inc : Reports second quarter earnings . Q2 earnings per share view c$0.72 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Q2 earnings per share c$0.72 . Total assets under management at June 30, 2016 were $134.7 billion compared to $136.0 billion at June 30, 2015 . Mutual fund assets under management at June 30, 2016 were $128.7 billion compared to $129.7 billion at June 30, 2015. . Revenues for three months ended June 30, 2016 were $744.3 million compared to $763.2 million a year ago .Total assets under management at June 30, 2016 were $134.7 billion compared to $136.0 billion at June 30, 2015.

IGM Financial reports June 2016 mutual fund sales and total assets under management
Tuesday, 5 Jul 2016 

IGM Financial Inc : Announces June 2016 mutual fund sales and total assets under management . Mutual fund assets under management were $128.7 billion as at June 30, 2016, compared with $129.8 billion at May 31, 2016 .Total assets under management were $134.7 billion at June 30, 2016, compared with $135.1 billion at May 31, 2016.

IGM Financial closed $50 mln investment in Personal Capital Corp
Thursday, 19 May 2016 

Igm Financial Inc : Igm financial inc. Invests in market-leading u.s. Digital wealth advisor personal capital . Has closed a $50 million investment in personal capital corporation . Investment with an agreement to invest an additional $25 million in next year for a total of $75 million .Agreement would result in an initial 10% ownership stake increasing to 15% within 12 months.

IGM Financial reports qtrly earnings per share of C$0.69
Friday, 6 May 2016 

IGM Financial Inc. Reports first quarter earnings . Q1 earnings per share C$0.69 .Q1 earnings per share view C$0.72 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

IGM Financial posts Q1 earnings per share C$0.69
Friday, 6 May 2016 

IGM Financial Inc : IGM Financial Inc reports first quarter earnings . Q1 earnings per share C$0.69 . Q1 earnings per share view C$0.72 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Qtrly revenue $722.8 million versus $760.9 million . Q1 revenue view C$737.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Total assets under management at march 31, 2016 were $132.9 billion compared to $148.4 billion at march 31, 2015 .Total assets under management at march 31, 2016 were $132.9 billion compared to $148.4 billion at march 31, 2015.

IGM Financial Inc declares dividend
Friday, 12 Feb 2016 

IGM Financial Inc:Declared a dividend of 56.25 cents per share on the Company's common shares.Declared a dividend of $0.36875 per share on the Company's 5.90% Non-Cumulative First Preferred Shares, Series "B".Common share dividend is payable on April 29, 2016 to shareholders of record on March 31, 2016.Preferred share dividend is payable on May 2, 2016 to shareholders of record on March 31, 2016.

IGM Financial Inc declares dividends
Thursday, 5 Nov 2015 

IGM Financial Inc:Declared a dividend of 56.25 cents per share on the Company's common shares and has declared a dividend of $0.36875 per share on the Company's 5.90% Non-Cumulative First Preferred Shares, Series "B".Common share dividend is payable on January 29, 2016 to shareholders of record on December 31, 2015.Preferred share dividend is payable on February 1, 2016 to shareholders of record on December 31, 2015.

BRIEF-IGM FINANCIAL ANNOUNCES SEPTEMBER INVESTMENT FUND SALES, TOTAL AUM

* IGM FINANCIAL INC. ANNOUNCES SEPTEMBER 2017 INVESTMENT FUND SALES AND TOTAL ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT

