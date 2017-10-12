Edition:
Innogy SE (IGY.DE)

IGY.DE on Xetra

39.97EUR
4:35pm BST
Change (% chg)

€0.17 (+0.41%)
Prev Close
€39.81
Open
€39.99
Day's High
€40.87
Day's Low
€39.75
Volume
339,717
Avg. Vol
357,905
52-wk High
€40.87
52-wk Low
€30.12

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Innogy and Kiwigrid start cooperation for IoT-based energy services‍​
Thursday, 12 Oct 2017 

Oct 12 (Reuters) - INNOGY SE ::INNOGY AND KIWIGRID START COOPERATION FOR IOT-BASED ENERGY SERVICES‍​.  Full Article

Innogy says signed stand-alone credit agreement of 2 bln eur‍​
Monday, 9 Oct 2017 

Oct 9 (Reuters) - Innogy Se :Says signed a stand-alone credit agreement of €2 billion‍​.Says funding structure now completely independent from rwe.Says initial term of the credit line is five years, two renewal options and an increase option allowing innogy to access a further €1 billion upon request.Says credit line replaces the existing participation in rwe's credit line, which was terminated at the same time.  Full Article

Innogy: stabilisation transaction carried out on Oct 7 at price of 35.65 euros to 36 euros - Bookrunner
Friday, 14 Oct 2016 

Innogy Se : Stabilisation transaction carried out on Oct 7 at price of 35.65 euros to 36 euros - Bookrunner . Stabilisation transaction carried out on Oct 10 at price of 35.43 euros to 36 euros - Bookrunner . Stabilisation transaction carried out on Oct 11 at price of 35.78 euros to 36 euros - Bookrunner Further company coverage: IGY.DE (Bengaluru Newsroom) ((+1 646 223 8780;)).  Full Article

ChargePoint hires Uber EMEA policy chief as its top Europe exec

LONDON, Oct 17 The regional policy chief of embattled ride-hailing company Uber is leaving to join ChargePoint, a U.S. electric-vehicle charging-network maker that has attracted major financial backing from European transport companies.

