InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (IHG.L)
4,071.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
-- (--)
4,071.00
--
--
--
--
655,344
4,492.00
3,088.63
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Hotelier IHG's global comparable rooms revenue up 2.3 pct
Oct 20 (Reuters) - Intercontinental Hotels Group Plc
Intercontinental Hotels - signed 3 management contracts
Oct 18 (Reuters) - Intercontinental Hotels Group Plc
IHG H1 operating profit $344 mln
Intercontinental Hotels Group Plc
IHG Q1 revpar up 1.5 pct, confident outlook
Intercontinental Hotels Group
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC proposes dividend
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC:Says it has proposed a final dividend per ordinary share of 57.5¢ (40.3p).Says with the interim dividend per ordinary share of 27.5¢ (17.7p), the full-year dividend per ordinary share for 2015 will total 85.0¢ (58.0p), an increase of 10.4% over 2014.The dividend will be paid on May 13, 2016. Full Article
Hotelier IHG says hurricanes hit revenue growth in Americas
InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) reported a slowdown in revenues in its Americas business on Friday, due to the affects of Hurricanes Harvey and Irma on the regional business.
