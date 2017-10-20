InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (IHG.L)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Hotelier IHG's global comparable rooms revenue up 2.3 pct

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Intercontinental Hotels Group Plc :INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC - ‍GLOBAL Q3 COMPARABLE REVPAR 1 UP 2.3 PCT, AND UP 2.2 PCT Q3 YTD​.INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC - ‍WE REMAIN CONFIDENT IN OUTLOOK FOR REMAINDER OF YEAR​.‍IN US, REVPAR WAS UP 0.4 PCT IN Q3 AND 0.6 PCT Q3 YTD WITH PERFORMANCE IN QUARTER IMPACTED BY SEVERAL EVENTS​.INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS - IN AMERICAS, ‍HURRICANES HARVEY AND IRMA HAD MIXED IMPACT; DISPLACEMENT ACTIVITY TOGETHER WITH RELIEF AND RECONSTRUCTION EFFORTS BENEFITTED FRANCHISE BUSINESS​.‍IN MEXICO Q3 REVPAR WAS FLAT DUE TO EARTHQUAKE IN MEXICO CITY​.INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS - ‍EXCLUDING EFFECT OF HURRICANES AND THESE ONE-OFF EVENTS, ESTIMATE THAT UNDERLYING US REVPAR WAS MARGINALLY POSITIVE IN QUARTER.IHG- "‍MARKETS PREVIOUSLY IMPACTED BY TERRORIST ATTACKS GREW STRONGLY, REVPAR GROWTH OF 6 PCT IN FRANCE, AND DOUBLE DIGIT GROWTH IN BELGIUM AND TURKEY"​.

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Intercontinental Hotels Group Plc :Intercontinental Hotels Group - ‍signed 3 management contracts to introduce its Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants brand to Asia​.

Intercontinental Hotels Group Plc : H1 underlying operating profit rose 2.1 percent to 344 million usd . H1 revenue at $838m versus $915m year earlier . H1 operating profit $344m versus $337m year earlier . Interim dividend per share 30.0¢ versus 27.5¢ year earlier . Global comparable h1 revpar of 2.0%, led by rate up 1.4%. Q2 revpar up 2.5%, with growth in all regions . $11.9bn total gross revenue from hotels in ihg's system (up 1.7% year on year; up 4.0% cer) . Americas comparable revpar increased 2.4% (q2: up 2.8%), driven by 2.2% rate growth . If 30 june 2016 spot exchange rates had existed throughout h2 2015, reported operating profit for that period would have been $6m higher . Remain confident in outlook for remainder of year - ceo . 3.6% net room growth year on year, with 17k room openings, up 8% year on year (with q2 up over 40%) . Signed 35k rooms into pipeline, taking it to 222k rooms . Gross capex guidance remains unchanged at up to $350m p.a. Into medium term. .We expect foreign exchange to have an impact on 2016 reported profit.

Intercontinental Hotels Group : First Quarter Trading Update . Good Q1 performance with strong brand momentum . Global Q1 comparable revpar up 1.5% . Enhanced global scale: 5k rooms opened, increasing net system 2.7% yoy to 742k rooms .Current trading trends and momentum behind our brands give us confidence for rest of year.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC:Says it has proposed a final dividend per ordinary share of 57.5¢ (40.3p).Says with the interim dividend per ordinary share of 27.5¢ (17.7p), the full-year dividend per ordinary share for 2015 will total 85.0¢ (58.0p), an increase of 10.4% over 2014.The dividend will be paid on May 13, 2016.