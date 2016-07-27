3i Group PLC (III.L)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

UK's 3i sees total returns of 16.4 pct in Q1 results

UK private equity firm 3i Group Plc : A solid start to year with good levels of investment and portfolio activity . Nav per share of 538 pence and total return of 16.4% at 30 june 2016 . Private equity generated cash proceeds of £438 million in quarter and will generate a further c.£143 million from sales of geka, polyconcept and ufo moviez in q2 . Supported 3i infrastructure plc's ("3in") successful capital raising, investing £131 million to maintain our 34% shareholding .Ex-Dividend nav per share of 522 pence with 16 pence final fy2016 dividend paid on 22 july 2016.

UK's 3i says no plans to sell or IPO Dutch retailer Action

3i Group Plc : Since publication of 3i group plc's ("3i" or " group") financial results for year to 31 march 2016, 3i has received a number of approaches in respect of action, group's largest portfolio investment. . Board of 3i has decided to increase book value of its investment in action to £1,464 million 1 after liquidity discount as at 30 june 2016 (31 march 2016: £902 million) .3I is actively engaged in further development of action and is not intending to sell its investment or organise a flotation of action in near future..

3I Group says invests 181 mln euro in Schlemmer

3i Group Plc : To invest 181 mln euro in Schlemmer . Business is being purchased from German private equity firm Hannover Finanz and the Mackprang Holding . Schlemmer generated gross sales of 220.2 mln stg in 2015