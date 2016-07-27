3i Group PLC (III.L)
945.50GBp
23 Oct 2017
-- (--)
945.50
--
--
--
--
1,827,824
974.50
599.50
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
UK's 3i sees total returns of 16.4 pct in Q1 results
UK private equity firm 3i Group Plc
UK's 3i says no plans to sell or IPO Dutch retailer Action
3i Group Plc
3I Group says invests 181 mln euro in Schlemmer
3i Group Plc : To invest 181 mln euro in Schlemmer . Business is being purchased from German private equity firm Hannover Finanz and the Mackprang Holding . Schlemmer generated gross sales of 220.2 mln stg in 2015 Further company coverage:
MOVES- Willis Towers Watson, PwC US, BlueMountain Capital
Oct 17 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
- Are these shares worth buying after today's results?
- Why 3i Group plc looks set to beat Barclays plc
- Are Lloyds Banking Group plc, Rathbone Brothers plc and 3i Group plc the best value stocks of all time?
- Why GlaxoSmithKline plc, 3i Group plc and Barratt Developments plc should outperform the FTSE 100!
- 3 FTSE 100 Bargain Basement Stocks: Barclays PLC, 3i Group plc And International Consolidated Airlines Group SA
- The 3 Cheapest FTSE 100 Stocks? Aviva plc, 3i Group plc And Smiths Group plc