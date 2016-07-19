Iliad SA (ILD.PA)
Telecom Italia: French businessman Xavier Niel on July 14 reduced its long position in the Italian phone group to 6.954 percent, a filing by market regulator Consob shows . Niel has said he would sell options over Telecom Italia following a deal struck by his company Iliad to create a fourth Italian mobile telecom operator. [nL8N19S2UR] Further company coverage: [TLIT.MI] [ILD.PA] (Reporting by Milan newsroom). Full Article
:Hutchison, Vimpelcom enter exclusive negotiations with French carrier Iliad to sell wireless assets in Italy - Bloomberg, citing sources. Full Article
: Swisscom's Fastweb, Iliad said to bid for Italian mobile assets - Bloomberg, citing sources .Vimpelcom,CK Hutchison Holdings received preliminary bids for some of their assets from Swisscom,Iliad,Digicel Group Ltd - Bloomberg, citing sources. Full Article
Iliad SA:British telecoms regulator Ofcom has urged Brussels to block the merger of O2 UK and Three, which it fears could inflate mobile phone bills in the UK, the Financial Times reported - RTRS."The merger of two of Britain's four operators could also hit rival high-street retailers and upset existing network arrangements." Ofcom's Chief Executive Sharon White told the FT - RTRS.Less than a week ago, French telecom billionaire Xavier Niel's Iliad ILD.PA said it was interested to enter the British market if the planned acquisition of O2 UK by local rival network operator Three creates an opening for Iliad - RTRS.Sharon White told the paper that Ofcom has put its arguments to the commission outlining several concerns, and added that while creating a fourth network to replace O2 "might be one answer" for few of her concerns, it would take "time and considerable investment" - RTRS.Ofcom's concerns are expected to be reflected in a forthcoming statement of objections which will be sent to companies involved in the merger, the FT said - RTRS.The deal is in a phase two examination by Brussels, but the regulator has increasingly turned more negative towards deals as it feels merging network operators in a particular national market could damage competition - RTRS. Full Article
Iliad SA:Announces successful placement of 650 million euros worth of seven-year bonds, maturing on Dec. 5, 2022.Issue was heavily oversubscribed with requests totaling more than 2 billion euros.Says paying interest at 2.125 percent per year. Full Article
