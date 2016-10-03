Edition:
United Kingdom

IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltd (ILFT.NS)

ILFT.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

80.50INR
11:12am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs0.65 (+0.81%)
Prev Close
Rs79.85
Open
Rs80.40
Day's High
Rs81.80
Day's Low
Rs78.60
Volume
384,562
Avg. Vol
288,512
52-wk High
Rs124.80
52-wk Low
Rs69.10

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

IL&FS Transportation to hold off investments in overseas units, JVs
Monday, 3 Oct 2016 

IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltd :Decided to hold off investments in overseas units/JVs via unit in Singapore ITNL International Pte Ltd.  Full Article

IL&FS Transportation Networks enter agreement to sell stake in Andhra Pradesh Expressway
Thursday, 25 Aug 2016 

IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltd : Entered share purchase agreement with Cube Highways & Infrastructure for sale of stake in Andhra Pradesh Expressway for INR 1.40 billion .  Full Article

IL&FS Transportation remits consideration of 1.10 bln rupees on disinvestment of stake in Gujarat Road and Infra
Wednesday, 15 Jun 2016 

IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltd : Co has remitted consideration of INR 1.10 billion towards disinvestment of equity stake in Gujarat Road and Infrastructure Co .  Full Article

IL&FS Transportation Networks March-qtr consol profit rises
Friday, 13 May 2016 

IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltd : March-quarter consol net profit 804.2 million rupees; March-quarter consol total income from operations 25.48 billion rupees . Recommended dividend of 2 rupees per share .  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltd News

» More ILFT.NS News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials