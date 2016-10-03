IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltd (ILFT.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

IL&FS Transportation to hold off investments in overseas units, JVs

IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltd :Decided to hold off investments in overseas units/JVs via unit in Singapore ITNL International Pte Ltd.

IL&FS Transportation Networks enter agreement to sell stake in Andhra Pradesh Expressway

IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltd : Entered share purchase agreement with Cube Highways & Infrastructure for sale of stake in Andhra Pradesh Expressway for INR 1.40 billion .

IL&FS Transportation remits consideration of 1.10 bln rupees on disinvestment of stake in Gujarat Road and Infra

IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltd : Co has remitted consideration of INR 1.10 billion towards disinvestment of equity stake in Gujarat Road and Infrastructure Co .

IL&FS Transportation Networks March-qtr consol profit rises

IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltd : March-quarter consol net profit 804.2 million rupees; March-quarter consol total income from operations 25.48 billion rupees . Recommended dividend of 2 rupees per share .