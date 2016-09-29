Imperial Brands PLC (IMB.L)
3,153.50GBp
23 Oct 2017
-- (--)
3,153.50
--
--
--
--
2,355,091
4,007.00
3,112.50
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Imperial Brands says on track to meet FY expectations
Imperial Brands Plc
Imperial Brands PLC declares interim dividend
Imperial Brands PLC:Declares interim dividend of 47.0 pence per share.Says this dividend will be paid as two payments of 23.5 pence per share on June 30, 2016 and Sept. 30, 2016, with an ex-dividend date of May 19 and Aug. 18 respectively. Full Article
Imperial Tobacco Group PLC sees on track to meet FY 2016 expectations
Imperial Tobacco Group PLC:Says that it remain well placed to meet expectations for FY 2016 as the company continue to focus on strengthening the business and improving its quality of growth. Full Article
Imperial Tobacco Group PLC - Big Tobacco faces blow as top court adviser backs EU law - Reuters
Imperial Tobacco Group PLC:An adviser to Europe's highest court said an EU law on cigarettes was valid, rebuffing a challenge from Philip Morris International PM.N and British American Tobacco BATS.L, though the court still has to deliver a final ruling - RTRS.The opinion, if adopted by the court in Luxembourg, would be a blow to Big Tobacco companies, which had lobbied vigorously against what was seen as some of the world's strictest anti-tobacco legislation. - RTRS.In a majority of cases, opinions of the court advisers are reflected in the final ruling, which should follow in the coming months. - RTRS."(The advocate general) considers the EU tobacco directive of 2014 to be valid," the opinion published on Wednesday said. - RTRS."The EU legislature did not exceed the considerable latitude to be given to it in ensuring that tobacco and related products may be placed on the market under uniform conditions throughout the EU without losing sight of the fundamental objective of a high level of health protection." - RTRS.The EU Tobacco Products Directive (TPD) was adopted in May 2014 and comes into force next year. Key provisions include the standardisation of packaging, a prohibition by 2020 on menthol cigarettes and special rules for e-cigarettes. - RTRS.Philip Morris and British American, as well as Japan Tobacco International & Imperial Tobacco Group are challenging the legality of the UK plain packaging law in separate proceedings - RTRS. Full Article
FTSE at two-month peak as sterling falters
LONDON British shares edged higher on Friday and held to their highest level in two months as political uncertainties linked to Theresa's May's premiership pushed the pound lower, giving a boost to dollar-earning groups such as pharma stocks.
