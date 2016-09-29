Imperial Brands PLC (IMB.L)

Imperial Brands Plc : Trading statement . At current exchange rates, we expect currency translation to benefit full year earnings by c. 4-5 pct . Full year impact of currency transaction on earnings remains at around 3 pct for full year . Have delivered strong growth in reported tobacco net revenue for year driven by us acquisition and benefit of currency translation . Full year trend for total tobacco volumes and operating profit margin is broadly in line with first half . Our cost optimisation programme is on track to deliver targeted savings and cash conversion remains strong . In returns markets, our priority has remained on managing share and profit; benefit from price increases has been offset by a combination of adverse mix .On track to meet full year expectations at both constant currency and reported exchange rates.

Imperial Tobacco Group PLC:An adviser to Europe's highest court said an EU law on cigarettes was valid, rebuffing a challenge from Philip Morris International PM.N and British American Tobacco BATS.L, though the court still has to deliver a final ruling - RTRS.The opinion, if adopted by the court in Luxembourg, would be a blow to Big Tobacco companies, which had lobbied vigorously against what was seen as some of the world's strictest anti-tobacco legislation. - RTRS.In a majority of cases, opinions of the court advisers are reflected in the final ruling, which should follow in the coming months. - RTRS."(The advocate general) considers the EU tobacco directive of 2014 to be valid," the opinion published on Wednesday said. - RTRS."The EU legislature did not exceed the considerable latitude to be given to it in ensuring that tobacco and related products may be placed on the market under uniform conditions throughout the EU without losing sight of the fundamental objective of a high level of health protection." - RTRS.The EU Tobacco Products Directive (TPD) was adopted in May 2014 and comes into force next year. Key provisions include the standardisation of packaging, a prohibition by 2020 on menthol cigarettes and special rules for e-cigarettes. - RTRS.Philip Morris and British American, as well as Japan Tobacco International & Imperial Tobacco Group are challenging the legality of the UK plain packaging law in separate proceedings - RTRS.