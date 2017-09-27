Imagination Technologies Group PLC (IMG.L)
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Imagination Technologies updates on sale of MIPS CPU business
Sept 27 (Reuters) - Imagination Technologies Group Plc
Imagination Tech names Nigel Toon as non-executive director
Imagination Technologies Group Plc
Imagination Technologies posts FY loss
Imagination Technologies Group Plc
Imagination Tech warns on full-year revenue and loss
Imagination Technologies Group Plc
Imagination Technologies Group PLC announces CEO change
Imagination Technologies Group PLC:Says Sir Hossein Yassaie has stepped down as Chief Executive with immediate effect.Says Andrew Heath, one of the non-executive directors, has been appointed Interim Chief Executive. Full Article
UPDATE 2-Britain proposes tougher M&A rules to protect national security
LONDON, Oct 17 Britain wants more say over deals in its military and technology sectors, as the government tries to prevent homegrown companies in sensitive industries from falling into foreign hands.
