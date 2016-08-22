IAMGOLD Corp (IMG.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Iamgold Corp :Iamgold announces early tender results of cash tender offer for up to $150 million of its 6.75 pct senior notes due 2020.

Iamgold Corp : Iamgold announces $200 million bought deal financing . Plans to use net proceeds of offering to cut indebtedness, and to fund future growth . Underwriters agreed to purchase 38.9 million common shares of company at a price of $5.15 per common share .To use net proceeds of offering to strengthen its balance sheet, by reducing indebtedness, and to fund future growth.

Iamgold Corp : Fatality resulting from bus accident in Burkina Faso . Says in addition to fatality, seven injured IAMGOLD employees were taken to Ouagadougou for medical treatment . Two employees have been released, and other five remain in stable condition in hospital . IAMGOLD Corp says accident involved two iamgold buses operated by transcordec, which were transporting employees from essakane mine to ouagadougou . IAMGOLD Corp says an investigation into accident has been initiated by company . Death of a contractor's employee in a bus accident between Dori and Kaya .Accident involved two IAMGOLD buses operated by transcordec, which were transporting employees from essakane mine to Ouagadougou.

Iamgold Corp : Iamgold's net operating cash flow increases 125% . Q2 loss per share $0.03 from continuing operations . Q2 revenue rose 3 percent to $232.5 million . Remain confident in guidance for year . Qtrly attributable gold production of 197,000 ounces; gold sales of 187,000 ounces . Says maintaining 2016 production guidance of 770,000 to 800,000 attributable ounces . Iamgold corp says q2 gold margins increase 36% to $513/oz from q2/15 . Expect positive consolidated free cash flow for second half of year if gold remains above $1,300 an ounce . Qtrly gold all-in sustaining costs of $1,114/oz sold ."intends to move ahead with sadiola sulphide project by end of year".

Orefinders Resources Inc :Orefinders signs milling contract with IAMGOLD to process stockpiles from Mirado mine.

Orefinders Resources Inc :Orefinders signs milling contract with IAMGOLD to process stockpiles from Mirado mine.

EURO Ressources says IAMGOLD stake at 89.71 pct

Euro Ressources SA:Announces the completion of the simplified public tender offer by IAMGOLD Corp.IAMGOLD Corporation holds, directly and indirectly, a total of 56,058,191 common shares of the Company.Stake represents 89.71 pct of the issued and outstanding common shares of the company.

IAMGOLD Corp reports end of strike at its Rosebel Gold Mine in Suriname - Reuters

IAMGOLD Corp:Reports end of strike at its rosebel gold mine in suriname.Employees at the company's rosebel gold mine in suriname ended their strike at the end of last week.Says rosebel gold mine lost approximately 9,000 of attributable gold production and $9.4 million of revenue due to the strike.Says rosebel is expected to produce in excess of 280,000 attributable ounces in 2015.Rosebel can now move ahead to complete the process laying off 160 or approximately 10% of its employees.Rosebel mine has resumed production.Says IAMGOLD meeting its expected production guidance of between 780,000 and 815,000 attributable ounces of gold for 2015.

IAMGOLD Corp says workers go on strike at its Suriname mine - Reuters

IAMGOLD Corp:Workers at Iamgold Corp's Rosebel gold mine in Suriname have gone on strike over the company laying off about 10 percent of the mine's employees, Iamgold said on Wednesday - RTRS.The mid-sized Canadian-based miner said Rosebel had followed the process required by law for the lay-offs, offering a fair severance package, which more than 50 percent of affected employees have accepted - RTRS.Amgold announced the lay offs in October as part of efforts to reduce costs at Rosebel - RTRS.Amgold said it still expects Rosebel to produce between 290,000 and 300,000 ounces of gold this year but this could be re-assessed depending on the length of the strike - RTRS.