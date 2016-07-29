Edition:
IMI PLC (IMI.L)

IMI.L on London Stock Exchange

1,234.00GBp
5:09pm BST
Change (% chg)

9.00 (+0.73%)
Prev Close
1,225.00
Open
1,228.00
Day's High
1,234.00
Day's Low
1,217.00
Volume
356,162
Avg. Vol
665,839
52-wk High
1,325.00
52-wk Low
891.50

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

IMI sees modest Brexit impact, sees FY results in line
Friday, 29 Jul 2016 

IMI Plc : H1 revenue 759m stg versus 765m stg . H1 profit before tax 86m stg versus 107m stg . Transactional impact of brexit is expected to be modest . Interim dividend up 1 percent to 14 pence per share .Expect full year 2016 results will be in line with current market expectations.  Full Article

IMI PLC restructuring in 2016 to result in about 190 jobcuts - CEO - Reuters
Friday, 26 Feb 2016 

IMI PLC:Restructuring activities in 2016 to cost about 27 million stg - RTRS."We would like to acquire oil & gas assets" - CEO."We will be willing to make acquisitions for the Precision engineering unit from 2017"- CEO.Restructuring in 2016 to result in about 190 jobcuts - ceo."We would like to acquire assets the same size as last year for Critical engineering unit"- CEO.  Full Article

IMI PLC begins restructuring of operations
Friday, 26 Feb 2016 

IMI PLC:At the time of our November 2015 trading update we announced that we were reviewing a number of cost-reduction initiatives to ensure that the organic elements of our strategic growth plan remained on-track and to mitigate, where practical, the impact of this trading environment.Critical Engineering has initiated a number of cost cutting initiatives including the restructuring of its Swiss and Canadian nuclear businesses.which are being transferred to IMI Bopp & Reuther's Mannheim facility in Germany and the closure and transfer of IMI TH Jansen's production facility to IMI Z&J's plant in Germany.In Precision Engineering the downsizing of its Brazilian operation has been completed and, along with Critical Engineering, Precision Engineering is in the process of exiting its Balterswil operation in Switzerland.Says fully recognise that these difficult decisions affect our employees and the communities in which we operate, however they are necessary to keep our strategic plan on track and deliver long-term sustainable growth.  Full Article

