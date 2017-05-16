Imperial Oil Ltd (IMO.TO)
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Unifor reaches tentative agreement with Imperial Oil
May 16 (Reuters) - Unifor: :Unifor reaches tentative agreement with Imperial Oil.Unifor says the Local's membership will vote on tentative agreement on Thursday, May 18.
Fire at Syncrude oil sands plant extinguished
Syncrude Canada : Says fire at Mildred Lake upgrader extinguished early on Thursday morning . Says work ongoing to fully isolate impacted area to allow safe entry for damage assessment and to develop repair strategy . Says rest of operations remain stable, several upgrader units shut or running at reduced rates .Says mining and extraction at Mildred Lake and Aurora facilities being paced to balance bitumen demand.
Syncrude says 'several' upgrader units shut, minimized after fire
Syncrude Canada : Says "several" upgrader units shutdown or minimized after fire at site in Canada's Alberta . Says mining and extraction at Mildred Lake and Aurora sites "paced" to balance bitumen demand
Syncrude says fire under control but still burning at oil sands site
Syncrude Canada says: Fire at oil sands plant the result of a line failure that caused a treated naphtha leak . Fire remains isolated and controlled as of Wednesday afternoon . Remainder of oil sands operation remains in safe and stable condition . Once safe to proceed company will conduct complete damage assessment and begin repairs
Imperial reports $181 million loss in Q2 2016
Imperial Oil Ltd
Total Net Generation for Imperial Oil's Kearl down at 0 MW - AESO
Alberta Electric System Operator(AESO): Total net generation for Kearl (IOR3) cogeneration unit in Alberta now at 0 MW - AESO
Total Net Generation for Imperial Oil's Kearl down at 16 MW - AESO
Alberta Electric System Operator(AESO): Total net generation for Kearl (IOR3) cogeneration unit in Alberta now at 16 MW - AESO
Imperial continues existing share repurchase program
Imperial Oil
Total Net Generation for Imperial Oil's Kearl at 67 MW - AESO
Alberta Electric System Operator(AESO): Total net generation for Kearl (IOR3) cogeneration unit in Alberta now at 67 MW - AESO
Canadian wildfires to cut oil output by 400,000 bpd in June - EIA
The Canadian wildfires will cut production by an average of 400,000 barrels per day (bpd) in June, the U.S. Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday. : The disruptions to oil production averaged about 800,000 bpd in May, with a daily peak of more than 1.1 million bpd, EIA said. . Fort McMurray, Alberta, an oil production hub with a population of 90,000 people, was evacuated in early May as an uncontrolled wildfire ripped through some neighborhoods, destroying about 10 percent of the city's homes. . "While evacuees from the ongoing fires in Fort McMurray have begun to return to the city, a state of emergency remains in place throughout Alberta, Canada, and the temporary shutdown of the area's oil sands production sites continues," EIA said.
CANADA STOCKS-Futures little changed as weak China data weighs
