Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd (IMPJ.J)

Impala Platinum makes investment to advance development of Waterberg PGE project

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Platinum Group Metals Ltd : :Impala Platinum makes strategic investment to advance development of the Waterberg PGE project.Platinum Group Metals Ltd says ‍immediately purchase 15.0 percent interest in Waterberg project for US$30.0 million​.Platinum Group Metals Ltd - ‍ Impala Platinum Holdings entered deals with co, the Japan Oil, Gas and Metals National Corporation, among others.Platinum Group Metals Ltd - co to retain 31.96% direct & indirect interest in Waterberg project if implats were to exercise its full option​.Platinum Group Metals Ltd - ‍JOGMEC will retain certain metal marketing rights to final metal related to Waterberg project​.Platinum Group Metals Ltd - ‍initial purchase does not effect change of control of Waterberg project​.Platinum Group-‍implats to have option to up stake in Waterberg project​ to 50.01% with additional purchases,earn-in arrangements totaling US$166 million.

Impala Platinum ‍enters agreements with PTM and JOGMEC​

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd ::IMPALA PLATINUM - ‍ENTERED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS WITH PLATINUM GROUP METALS, JAPAN OIL, GAS AND METALS NATIONAL CORPORATION, MNOMBO WETHU CONSULTANTS​.IMPALA PLATINUM HOLDINGS LTD - ‍WILL PAY US$30 MILLION IN CASH TO ACQUIRE A 15% SHAREHOLDING IN PROJECT FROM PTM AND JOGMEC​.IMPALA PLATINUM - DEAL ‍TO ACQUIRE MINORITY INTEREST IN WATERBERG, WITH OPTION TO ACQUIRE MAJORITY OWNERSHIP OF PROJECT.

Impala Platinum says full-year HEPS down 67 pct

Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd : Summarised consolidated annual results for the period ended 30 june 2016 . Platinum and palladium markets will remain in fundamental deficit during 2016 . Demand growth combined with faltering supply will drive higher pgm basket prices in medium term . Gross refined platinum 13 pct higher at 1.44 million ounces in period ended 30 June . Headline earnings per share decreased by 67 pct to 12 cents . No dividend declared for year . In short term, pgm prices are expected to remain subdued . Production estimate for Impala is between 700 000 and 710 000 platinum ounces for 2017, after which previous guidance of building up to 830 000 platinum ounces by 2020 remains .Production guidance for other operations remains unchanged for coming year.

Impala Platinum sees FY HEPS between 56-75 pct lower

Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd : Sees HEPS for year ended June 30 2016 between 9 -16 cents, between 56 and 75 pct lower . Sees FY basic loss per share is expected to be between 7 and 12 cents (June 2015: loss of 603 cents) . Says difference between HEPS and basic loss per share for year to June 2016 is primarily due to impairment of 12 mechanised shaft .Main reason for decrease in FY HEPS is lower rand metal prices.

Impala Platinum says debt facilities increased

Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd : Amended existing debt facilities to a revised quantum of 4.0 bln rand available until 2021 . Implats procures increase and extension of existing bank facilities . Production guidance for Implats group remains unchanged .Expected that group will be well positioned in terms of cash generation.

Impala Platinum says discovered body of one missing worker at Rustenburg

Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd :Discovery of body of one of missing employees at impala rustenburg's 1 shaft.

Impala Platinum Hldgs says CEO Terence Goodlace resigns; effective Dec 1

Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd : Resignation of Terence Goodlace as chief executive officer . Terence Goodlace has advised board that he will step down as chief executive on 1 December 2016 .Reviewing its leadership succession plans as well as embarking on a structured search process to fill vacancy..

Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd - African Rainbow Minerals Ltd Minerals cuts jobs as H1 profits halve - Reuters News

Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd:Diversified mining group African Rainbow Minerals (ARM) said on Friday its first-half profit halved due to sharply softer commodity prices, prompting layoffs and costs cuts to stay afloat - RTRS.Headline earnings per share, a measure that strips off certain one off items, in the six months to December reached 233 cents from 473 cents a year earlier.ARM, which has interests in platinum, iron ore, coal, copper, and gold saw lower prices in all of its commodities except for chrome."ARM has responded proactively to the commodity price downturn and has implemented operating and capital cost reduction initiatives at all its operations," the company said in a statement.The company operates joint ventures with Anglo American Platinum, Assore, Impala Platinum, Glencore and Vale.ARM cut planned spending for the first half of 2016 by 15 percent to 1.4 billion rand ($92 million) mainly from curtailments in the ferrous metals Black Rock Project, which is its most capital intensive venture.The company said it would cut jobs at its platinum mines Modikwa and Nkomati, Beeshoek iron ore mine and Khumani chrome mines but did not say how many positions were on the line.

Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd - Four workers killed in fire at South Africa's Impala Platinum - Reuters

Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd:Impala Platinum IMPJ.J said on Sunday that four workers were killed in an underground fire at its Rustenburg mine in South Africa. - RTRS.The fire began on Friday at Impala's Rustenburg 14 shaft and all but the four employees were evacuated by rescue teams. The company said those who died had been overcome by fumes while trying to find their way to safety - RTRS.The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) said in a statement that Impala should improve health and safety conditions, and called on the mines ministry to investigate the cause of the accident - RTRS."It is unacceptable that mine workers are denied their basic human right to work in an environment that guarantees their safety and that instead they are expected to go to work to die," said NUM heath and safety secretary Erick Gcilitshana. - RTRS.

Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd searches for four missing employees - Reuters

Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd:Impala Platinum IMPJ.J said on Saturday it had begun a search operation for four employees who went missing following an underground fire. - RTRS.The platinum producer said the fire was reported during the evening shift on Friday at its Rustenburg 14 shaft. All other workers were evacuated, Impala said in a statement - RTRS.