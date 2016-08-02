Indian Bank (INBA.NS)
270.25INR
11:10am BST
Rs6.15 (+2.33%)
Rs264.10
Rs265.00
Rs274.70
Rs262.70
992,220
1,073,879
Rs365.00
Rs185.00
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Indian Bank June-qtr profit up about 43 pct
Indian Bank
Indian Bank raises 6 bln rupees via Basel III tier II bonds
Indian Bank
Indian Bank names P A Krishnan as new CFO
Indian Bank
Indian Bank March-qtr profit down about 59 pct
Indian Bank
Sri Lanka raises $550 mln more via 3-yr syndicated loan
COLOMBO, Aug 24 Sri Lanka has used a greenshoe option to raise an additional $550 million through a three-year syndicated loan that was pre-funded by a six-bank group in early May, extending its total external borrowings through syndicated loan to $1 billion, a top treasury official said.