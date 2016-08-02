Edition:
Indian Bank (INBA.NS)

INBA.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

270.25INR
11:10am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs6.15 (+2.33%)
Prev Close
Rs264.10
Open
Rs265.00
Day's High
Rs274.70
Day's Low
Rs262.70
Volume
992,220
Avg. Vol
1,073,879
52-wk High
Rs365.00
52-wk Low
Rs185.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Indian Bank June-qtr profit up about 43 pct
Tuesday, 2 Aug 2016 

Indian Bank : June-quarter PAT 3.07 billion rupees . Says June-quarter interest earned 40.71 billion rupees; provisions 4.17 billion rupees; gross NPA 6.97 percent versus 6.66 percent previous quarter . The profit alert was first sourced from TV and was later confirmed from a company press release on the NSE .  Full Article

Indian Bank raises 6 bln rupees via Basel III tier II bonds
Thursday, 28 Jul 2016 

Indian Bank : Raised further 6 billion rupees under Basel III compliant tier II bonds .  Full Article

Indian Bank names P A Krishnan as new CFO
Wednesday, 18 May 2016 

Indian Bank : P A Krishnan, deputy general manager will be the new chief financial officer of the bank in place of V A Prasanth, general manager. .  Full Article

Indian Bank March-qtr profit down about 59 pct
Wednesday, 11 May 2016 

Indian Bank : Says March-quarter net profit 844.9 million rupees; interest earned 39.84 billion rupees . Says March-quarter provisions 8.14 billion rupees; net NPA 4.20 percent versus 3.17 percent previous quarter . Recommended final dividend of INR 1.50 per share .  Full Article

Indian Bank News

Earnings vs. Estimates

