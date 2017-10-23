Edition:
Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd (INBF.NS)

INBF.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

1,342.55INR
11:10am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs4.80 (+0.36%)
Prev Close
Rs1,337.75
Open
Rs1,362.30
Day's High
Rs1,365.50
Day's Low
Rs1,335.30
Volume
2,060,656
Avg. Vol
1,409,033
52-wk High
Rs1,373.95
52-wk Low
Rs616.55

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Indiabulls Housing Finance Sept-qtr consol profit up 26 pct
Monday, 23 Oct 2017 

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd ::Declared interim dividend of 9 rupees per share.Sept quarter consol profit 8.61 billion rupees.Sept quarter consol revenue from operations 30.67 billion rupees.Consol profit in Sept quarter last year was 6.84 billion rupees; consol revenue from operations was 25.10 billion rupees.Says approved ‍raising funds via issue of securities.‍approved proposal to issue secured and unsecured NCDs worth up to 250 billion rupees and 30 billion rupees respectively​.  Full Article

Indiabulls Housing Finance to issue NCDs worth 10 bln rupees
Thursday, 4 Aug 2016 

Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd : Proposes to issue NCDs aggregating to 10 billion rupees on private placement basis .  Full Article

Indiabulls Housing Finance declares interim dividend of 9 rupees per share
Monday, 25 Jul 2016 

Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd : Declared an interim dividend of INR 9/- per equity share .  Full Article

Indiabulls Housing Finance June-qtr consol profit rises
Monday, 25 Jul 2016 

Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd : June-quarter consol net profit 6.30 billion rupees versus 5.11 billion rupees last year . June-quarter consol total income from operations 23.72 billion rupees versus 18.29 billion rupees last year .  Full Article

Indiabulls Housing Finance to issue NCDs worth 250 mln rupees
Monday, 20 Jun 2016 

Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd : Proposes to issue non-convertible redeemable debentures aggregating to 250 million rupees (plus greenshoe option) .  Full Article

Indiabulls Housing Finance to issue NCDs worth 5.65 bln rupees
Wednesday, 25 May 2016 

Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd : Proposes to issue non-convertible redeemable debentures aggregating to 5.65 billion rupees .  Full Article

Indiabulls Housing Finance proposes to issue NCDs worth 500 mln rupees
Wednesday, 18 May 2016 

Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd : Company proposes to issue NCDs aggregating to 500 million rupees .  Full Article

Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd declares fifth interim dividend
Wednesday, 9 Mar 2016 

Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd:Declared a fifth interim dividend of 9 Indian rupees per equity share (on the face value of 2 Indian rupees per share) for the financial year 2015-2016.  Full Article

