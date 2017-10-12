Indusind Bank Ltd (INBK.BO)
1,671.00INR
9:59am GMT
Rs-9.80 (-0.58%)
Rs1,680.80
Rs1,680.00
Rs1,680.70
Rs1,665.80
45,866
69,589
Rs1,818.00
Rs1,045.20
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
India's IndusInd Bank Says Competition Watchdog Approves Bharat Financial Inclusion Buy
India's Indusind Bank sees loans growing at "mid-twenties" for full year 2017/18-exec
IndusInd Bank Q2 NIM stable at 4 pct
India's IndusInd Bank Sept-qtr profit rises 25 pct
IndusInd Bank enters into exclusivity agreement with Bharat Financial Inclusion
IndusInd Bank Sept-qtr profit up about 26 pct
Indusind Bank and IBM enter agreement for digital marketing services
Indusind Bank says RBI imposes penalty of 20 mln rupees
IndusInd Bank sees credit cost of between 55-60 bps in FY17
India's Indusind Bank June-qtr profit up about 26 pct
BRIEF-India's IndusInd Bank Says Competition Watchdog Approves Bharat Financial Inclusion Buy
