Indusind Bank Ltd (INBK.NS)

India's Indusind Bank sees loans growing at "mid-twenties" for full year 2017/18-exec

Oct 12 (Reuters) - India's Indusind Bank Managing Director & CEO, Romesh Sobti says: :Has exposure to total nine companies taken to bankruptcy court so far.Made provision of 360 million rupees last quarter for six cos in bankruptcy court.Sees loans growing at "mid-twenties" for full year 2017/18.

IndusInd Bank Q2 NIM stable at 4 pct‍​

Oct 12 (Reuters) - IndusInd Bank Ltd ::Says Q2 NIM stable at 4 pct‍​.

India's IndusInd Bank Sept-qtr profit rises 25 pct

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Indusind Bank Ltd :Sept quarter net profit 8.80 billion rupees versus net profit of 7.04 billion rupees year ago.Sept quarter interest earned 42.08 billion rupees versus 34.86 billion rupees year ago.Sept quarter gross NPA 1.08 percent versus 1.09 percent previous quarter.Sept quarter provisions and contigencies 2.94 billion rupees versus 2.14 billion rupees year ago.Sept quarter net NPA 0.44 percent versus 0.44 percent previous quarter.Says proposed deal with Bharat Financial Inclusion still under evaluation.

IndusInd Bank enters into exclusivity agreement with Bharat Financial Inclusion

Sept 11 (Reuters) - Indusind Bank Ltd :Says management been authorised to explore strategic opportunities for expansion of co's business.Says entered into "confidentiality, exclusivity & standstill" deal with Bharat Financial Inclusion.Says exlusivity agreement provides for discussions to evaluate potential combination with Bharat Financial Inclusion.

IndusInd Bank Sept-qtr profit up about 26 pct

Indusind Bank Ltd : Indusind Bank Ltd - Sept quarter net profit 7.04 billion rupees versus net profit of 5.60 billion rupees year ago . Indusind Bank Ltd - Sept quarter interest earned 34.69 billion rupees versus 27.98 billion rupees year ago . Indusind Bank Ltd - Sept quarter provisions 2.14 billion rupees versus 1.58 billion rupees year ago . Indusind Bank Ltd - Sept quarter gross NPA 0.90 percent versus 0.91 percent previous quarter .Indusind Bank Ltd - Sept quarter net NPA 0.37 percent versus 0.38 percent previous quarter.

Indusind Bank and IBM enter agreement for digital marketing services

IndusInd Bank Ltd : IBM and co enter agreement for multi channel digital marketing services .

Indusind Bank says RBI imposes penalty of 20 mln rupees

IndusInd Bank Ltd : The RBI has imposed a penalty of INR 20 million on the bank, citing grounds of non-adherence to KYC/AML guidelines .

IndusInd Bank sees credit cost of between 55-60 bps in FY17

IndusInd Bank Ltd : Exec says sees credit cost of between 55 bps and 60 bps in FY 2017 . Exec says sees FY 2017 loan growth of 25-30 percent . Further company coverage [INBK.NS] ((Bengaluru Newsroom; +91 80 6749 1130)).

India's Indusind Bank June-qtr profit up about 26 pct

IndusInd Bank Ltd : India's Indusind Bank June-quarter net profit 6.61 billion rupees . Says June-quarter net interest income 13.56 billion rupees . Says June-quarter NIM 3.97 percent . Says June-quarter gross NPA 0.91 percent versus 0.87 percent previous quarter . Says June-quarter provisions 2.30 billion rupees versus 1.23 billion rupees year ago . Says June-quarter interest earned 32.92 billion rupees versus 27.24 billion rupees year ago .

Indusind Bank and Reliance General Insurance tie up for distribution of insurance products

IndusInd Bank Ltd : Indusind Bank and Reliance General Insurance tie up for distribution of insurance products .