Inchcape PLC (INCH.L)
INCH.L on London Stock Exchange
799.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
799.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
799.00
799.00
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
958,324
958,324
52-wk High
885.00
885.00
52-wk Low
587.00
587.00
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Inchcape says 63.50 pct votes cast at AGM approve directors' pay report
Inchcape Plc
UPDATE 1-FTSE steadies but profit warnings sink Pendragon, Dialight
* Profit warning slashes Pendragon's shares (Recasts, adds detail and updates prices)
- 3 hot buys on today's results?
- These 5 FTSE 250 stars are trading far too cheaply!
- Today's Updates Make Me Bullish On Hastings Group Hldg PLC, Gym Group PLC And Inchcape plc
- Could The Volkswagen AG Crisis Hammer GKN plc, Jubilee Platinum PLC & Inchcape plc?
- Now Seems Perfect To Buy Diageo plc, Sports Direct International Plc, Ted Baker plc & Inchcape plc
- Why Are Inchcape PLC & Accesso Technology Group PLC Surging Today... And Should You Buy Either?