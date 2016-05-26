Edition:
Inchcape PLC (INCH.L)

INCH.L on London Stock Exchange

799.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
799.00
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
958,324
52-wk High
885.00
52-wk Low
587.00

Latest Key Developments

Inchcape says 63.50 pct votes cast at AGM approve directors' pay report
Thursday, 26 May 2016 

Inchcape Plc :Says 63.50 percent votes cast at agm to approve directors' remuneration report; 36.50 votes against.  Full Article

UPDATE 1-FTSE steadies but profit warnings sink Pendragon, Dialight

* Profit warning slashes Pendragon's shares (Recasts, adds detail and updates prices)

