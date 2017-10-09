Indivior PLC (INDV.L)
330.30GBp
23 Oct 2017
-- (--)
330.30
--
--
--
--
2,586,584
421.50
246.50
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Old Mutual cuts stake in Indivior to 4.36 pct
Oct 9 (Reuters) - Indivior Plc
Indivior says submitted NDA to FDA for schizophrenia treatment
Oct 2 (Reuters) - Indivior Plc
Indivior to defend its position in U.S. anticompetitive practices lawsuit
Indivior Plc
Indivior announces intention to list ADRs in U.S.
Indivior Plc
Indivior wins U.S. patent suit on Suboxone film
Indivior Plc
Indivior says U.S. FDA grants fast track designation for drug for opioid use disorder
Indivior Plc
Indivior PLC - FDA rejects Indivior's nasal spray for opioid overdose - Reuters
Indivior PLC:Indivior Plc said on Tuesday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration rejected its nasal spray for the emergency treatment of opioid overdose - RTRS.The company said it was reviewing the health regulator's response - RTRS.These sprays contain naloxone, a drug that has been used to treat opioid overdose for nearly 45 years in injectable forms - RTRS.Last week, the FDA approved the first-ever nasal spray formulation of the drug made by privately held Adapt Pharma Ltd - RTRS.The FDA has been speeding up its review of new formulations of nalaxone to combat rising opioid abuse in the United States - RTRS.Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention indicates opioid overdose led to about 23,500 deaths in the United States in 2013, a four-fold jump from 1999 - RTRS. Full Article
BRIEF-Old Mutual cuts stake in Indivior to 4.36 pct
* OLD MUTUAL CUTS STAKE IN INDIVIOR TO 4.36 PERCENT FROM 7.01 PERCENT STAKE EARLIER- FILING Further company coverage:
