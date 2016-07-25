Info Edge India Ltd (INED.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Info Edge India June-qtr profit rises

Info Edge India Ltd : June-quarter net profit 443.6 rupees versus 286.3 million rupees last year . June-quarter net sales 1.98 billion rupees versus 1.75 billion rupees last year .

Info Edge India invests INR 30 mln for acquiring 11.5% stake in Vcare Technologies

Info Edge India Ltd : Co has, through unit, invested inr 30 million through convertible preference shares for acquiring 11.5% stake in vcare technologies . Co has, through unit, inr 40 million through convertible preference shares for acquiring about 28.5% stake, in a company known as unnati online .

Info Edge India Ltd declares interim dividend

Info Edge India Ltd:Declares interim dividend of 1.00 Indian rupee per share (on face value of 10 Indian rupees per share) for the financial year 2015-16.Says dividend will be paid on or after Nov. 18.