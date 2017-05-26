Edition:
Informa PLC (INF.L)

INF.L on London Stock Exchange

683.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
683.00
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
2,098,863
52-wk High
725.00
52-wk Low
480.00

Informa re-confirms full year expectations
Friday, 26 May 2017 

May 26 (Reuters) - Informa Plc :Re-Confirmed full year expectations.Improvement in its operating performance through first four months of 2017.  Full Article

Informa H1 reported revenue up 4.7 pct
Thursday, 28 Jul 2016 

Informa Plc : Well positioned to manage current regional variances, including impact on activity from short-term uncertainty following recent uk referendum. . Interim dividend up 4 percent to 6.8 penceper share . H1 adjusted diluted EPS rose 3.1 percent to 23.1 pence . H1 revenue rose 4.7 percent to 647.7 million stg .H1 adjusted profit before tax 2 184.8mln stg versus 178.2mln srg.  Full Article

Informa says board remains confident of meeting FY outlook
Thursday, 19 May 2016 

Informa Plc : Board remains confident of meeting full-year expectations. Further company coverage: [INF.L] ((Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136;)).  Full Article

BRIEF-Informa announces acquisition of Dove Medical Press

* ANNOUNCES ADDITION OF DOVE MEDICAL PRESS, STRENGTHENING ITS CAPABILITY AND PRESENCE IN OPEN ACCESS PUBLISHING

