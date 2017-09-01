Infosys Ltd (INFY.BO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Infosys founder Murthy says questions on "poor governance" remain unanswered

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Infosys Ltd :Infosys founder N. Murthy: stand by every question on poor governance raised in my speech to Infosys investors.Murthy says fact remains that none of these questions have been answered by the Infosys board with the transparency it deserves.Murthy says core question still is how and why Infosys board approved unusual, unprecedented severance payment agreement for former CFO.

Infosys reaffirms previous findings of external probe into Panaya acquisition

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Infosys Ltd :Gross client additions of 72 in Sept quarter.Says Sept quarter annualized standalone employee attrition at 17.2 percent ‍​.Says process of identifying the next CEO and shareholder consultation outreach have been initiated and are progressing well‍​.Says co appointed D. Sundaram as chairperson of audit committee with effect from Oct 24‍​.Says Sept quarter annualized consolidated employee attrition at 21.4 pct‍​.Says board reaffirms the previous findings of external investigations that there is no merit to the allegations of wrongdoing‍​.Says co "now globally benchmarked its severance pay and revised its senior management employment contracts"‍​.Company has identified opportunities for improvements in processes and practices, which have been implemented.Says going forward, it is co's "endeavour to build a trusting relationship with Mr. Murthy"‍​.Concluded that publishing additional details of probe would inhibit co's ability to conduct effective probe into any matter in future.

India's Infosys Sept-qtr consol profit up about 3 pct

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Infosys Ltd ::Sept quarter consol profit 37.26 billion rupees versus profit of 36.06 billion rupees last year.Consensus forecast for Sept quarter consol profit was 35.23 billion rupees.Sept quarter consol revenue from operations 175.67 billion rupees versus 173.10 billion rupees last year.Declared dividend of 13 rupees per share.FY 18 revenue guidance at 5.5 percent-6.5 percent in constant currency; operating margin guidance unchanged at 23 percent-25 percent.Last quarter co had forecasted FY 18 revenue guidance at 6.5 -8.5 percent in constant currency.

Infosys starts shareholder talks on governance standards actions

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Infosys Ltd ::Says started engaging in shareholder consultations to determine further actions.Says consultations to determine actions, if any, co can take to ensure it continues to adhere to high governance standards.

India's Infosys maintains FY 18 revenue forecast at 6.5 pct-8.5 pct in constant currency

July 14 (Reuters) - Infosys Ltd :Says FY 18 revenue guidance retained at 6.5%-8.5% in constant currency; FY 18 operating margin guidance retained at 23%-25%.Gross client additions of 59 in June quarter.Says appointed Inderpreet Sawhney as group general counsel and chief compliance officer effective July 3.Net employee reduction was 1,811 in June quarter.June quarter annualized standalone employee attrition at 16.9 percent versus 15.8 percent year ago.June quarter annualized consolidated employee attrition at 21.0 percent versus 21.0 percent year ago.Says approved annual compensation of Inderpreet Sawhney.Says Inderpreet Sawhney's annual cash compensation is $0.90 million.Says Sandeep Dadlani, president, resigned from co effective July 14.

India's Infosys June-qtr consol profit up about 1.4 pct

July 14 (Reuters) - Infosys Ltd ::June quarter consolidated profit 34.83 billion rupees .Consensus forecast for June quarter consol profit was 34.39 billion rupees.June quarter consol revenue from operations 170.78 billion rupees versus 167.82 billion rupees last year.Says appointed D Sundaram as independent director.Says to execute business transfer agreement with Noah Consulting LLC.Says business transfer agreement to transfer business of Noah Consulting LLC to co.Says navigated "another quarter of significant currency volatility through our hedging”.The consol profit number was first sourced from TV and later confirmed from a company press release at the National Stock Exchange.

Infosys says stake sale report already denied by promoters

June 9 (Reuters) - Infosys Ltd :Issues statement on reports in the media speculating on plans of stake sale by the promoters.Says speculation has already been categorically denied by the promoters.Reiterates that it has no information on any such development.

Infosys announces strategic alliance with HP Inc

May 25 (Reuters) - Infosys Ltd ::Says infosys announces strategic alliance with HP Inc to accelerate digital transformation for enterprise.

Infosys Ltd gross client additions 71 in March-qtr

Infosys Ltd : March quarter annualized standalone employee attrition at 13.5 percent versus 12.6 percent year ago . March quarter annualized consolidated employee attrition at 17.1 percent versus 17.3 percent year ago . Says gross client additions of 71 in March quarter . Says "unanticipated execution challenges and distractions in a seasonally soft quarter affected our overall performance" . Says "utilization during Q4 reached 82% which is the highest in Q4 over the past several years" .Continued to see many positive signs of strategy execution; software-led offerings continued to show strong momentum and client success.

Infosys March-qtr consol profit up 0.2 pct

Infosys Ltd : March quarter profit 35.62 billion rupees . Recommended a final dividend of INR 14.75 per equity share for the financial year ended March 31, 2017 . Says appointed Ravi Venkatesan, independent director as the co-chairman of the board . Says board reviewed and approved a revised capital allocation policy of the company . Says board has identified an amount of up to 130 billion rupees to be paid out to shareholders during financial year 2018 . Effective from FY 2018, co expects to payout up to 70% of free cash flow of corresponding fy in such manner as may be decided by board . March quarter consol profit 36.03 billion rupees . March quarter consol revenue from operations 171.20 billion rupees . Consensus forecast for March quarter consol profit was 35.67 billion rupees . Consol profit in March quarter last year was 35.97 billion rupees as per IND-AS; consol revenues from operations was 165.50 billion rupees . Says FY 18 revenue guidance at 6.5%-8.5% in constant currency. FY 18 operating margin guidance at 23%-25% . FY 18 operating margin guidance at 23%-25% .Says net employee addition 601 in March quarter.