Infosys Ltd (INFY.NS)

Infosys starts shareholder talks on governance standards actions

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Infosys Ltd ::Says started engaging in shareholder consultations to determine further actions.Says consultations to determine actions, if any, co can take to ensure it continues to adhere to high governance standards.

India's Infosys maintains FY 18 revenue forecast at 6.5 pct-8.5 pct in constant currency

July 14 (Reuters) - Infosys Ltd :Says FY 18 revenue guidance retained at 6.5%-8.5% in constant currency; FY 18 operating margin guidance retained at 23%-25%.Gross client additions of 59 in June quarter.Says appointed Inderpreet Sawhney as group general counsel and chief compliance officer effective July 3.Net employee reduction was 1,811 in June quarter.June quarter annualized standalone employee attrition at 16.9 percent versus 15.8 percent year ago.June quarter annualized consolidated employee attrition at 21.0 percent versus 21.0 percent year ago.Says approved annual compensation of Inderpreet Sawhney.Says Inderpreet Sawhney's annual cash compensation is $0.90 million.Says Sandeep Dadlani, president, resigned from co effective July 14.

India's Infosys June-qtr consol profit up about 1.4 pct

July 14 (Reuters) - Infosys Ltd ::June quarter consolidated profit 34.83 billion rupees .Consensus forecast for June quarter consol profit was 34.39 billion rupees.June quarter consol revenue from operations 170.78 billion rupees versus 167.82 billion rupees last year.Says appointed D Sundaram as independent director.Says to execute business transfer agreement with Noah Consulting LLC.Says business transfer agreement to transfer business of Noah Consulting LLC to co.Says navigated "another quarter of significant currency volatility through our hedging”.The consol profit number was first sourced from TV and later confirmed from a company press release at the National Stock Exchange.

Infosys says stake sale report already denied by promoters

June 9 (Reuters) - Infosys Ltd :Issues statement on reports in the media speculating on plans of stake sale by the promoters.Says speculation has already been categorically denied by the promoters.Reiterates that it has no information on any such development.

Infosys announces strategic alliance with HP Inc

May 25 (Reuters) - Infosys Ltd ::Says infosys announces strategic alliance with HP Inc to accelerate digital transformation for enterprise.

Infosys Ltd gross client additions 71 in March-qtr

Infosys Ltd : March quarter annualized standalone employee attrition at 13.5 percent versus 12.6 percent year ago . March quarter annualized consolidated employee attrition at 17.1 percent versus 17.3 percent year ago . Says gross client additions of 71 in March quarter . Says "unanticipated execution challenges and distractions in a seasonally soft quarter affected our overall performance" . Says "utilization during Q4 reached 82% which is the highest in Q4 over the past several years" .Continued to see many positive signs of strategy execution; software-led offerings continued to show strong momentum and client success.

Infosys March-qtr consol profit up 0.2 pct

Infosys Ltd : March quarter profit 35.62 billion rupees . Recommended a final dividend of INR 14.75 per equity share for the financial year ended March 31, 2017 . Says appointed Ravi Venkatesan, independent director as the co-chairman of the board . Says board reviewed and approved a revised capital allocation policy of the company . Says board has identified an amount of up to 130 billion rupees to be paid out to shareholders during financial year 2018 . Effective from FY 2018, co expects to payout up to 70% of free cash flow of corresponding fy in such manner as may be decided by board . March quarter consol profit 36.03 billion rupees . March quarter consol revenue from operations 171.20 billion rupees . Consensus forecast for March quarter consol profit was 35.67 billion rupees . Consol profit in March quarter last year was 35.97 billion rupees as per IND-AS; consol revenues from operations was 165.50 billion rupees . Says FY 18 revenue guidance at 6.5%-8.5% in constant currency. FY 18 operating margin guidance at 23%-25% . FY 18 operating margin guidance at 23%-25% .Says net employee addition 601 in March quarter.

India's Infosys CEO says continue to look for acquisitions

India's Infosys : CEO says continue to look for acquisition candidates that fit our profile . CEO says not looking for multi-billion dollar type acquisitions . CEO says there is no impact from customer point of view Further company coverage: [INFY.NS] (Mumbai newsroom) ((devidutta.tripathy@thomsonreuters.com)).

Infosys CEO Sikka: relationship with founders is "wonderful"

India's Infosys CEO Vishal Sikka says: One area of disappointment has been consulting business and an area the company is squarely focused on . Company seeing good momentum in the Panaya, Skava & Noah businesses it has acquired . Huge number of jobs in IT services sector will be lost to automation in coming years . Relationship with the founders is "wonderful" . Meets with N. Murthy five to six times a year . "Drama" going on in the media is "distracting" . On buybacks: board from time to time will consider capital allocation policies . Will look at business needs and acquisition needs and decide on buybacks accordingly Further company coverage: [INFY.NS] (Reporting By Euan Rocha) ((swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com;)).

Infosys says aligned with strategic direction of Vishal Sikka

Infosys Ltd : Denies any governance lapses alleged by some sections of media in reports that have appeared in last few days . Board is fully aligned with the strategic direction of Vishal Sikka Further company coverage: [INFY.NS] ((bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com ;)).