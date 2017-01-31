InterGlobe Aviation Ltd (INGL.NS)

Interglobe Aviation Ltd : Exec says seeing high rate of replacement of engines in its new Airbus A320NEO aircraft . Exec says continue to face operational issues with engines in its new Airbus A320NEO aircraft . Exec says expects yields, a measure of fares it earns, to decline by 10 percent in January . Exec says will begin flights within 90 days to Sharjah, Doha and Dhaka and Indian cities of Amritsar, Madurai and Mangalore . Exec says in the process of refining 2018 plan, expect target to be higher than previous guidance of 154 aircraft . Exec says there will be a small increase in lease rentals for new aircraft added to the fleet . Exec says seeing fuel burn savings of about 15 percent from new Airbus A320NEO aircraft Further company coverage: [INGL.NS] (Reporting By Aditi Shah) ((swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com;)).
InterGlobe Aviation Ltd : A320neo operations continue to be a challenge and co is looking at slowing down the A320neo deliveries . Total debt reduced to INR 27.86 billion as on 30 June 2016, due to retirement of debt on three aircrafts on finance lease . Q2 FY 2017 y-o-y capacity increase in ASKs expected to be about 25 percent .
InterGlobe Aviation Ltd : June-quarter net profit 5.92 billion rupees . June-quarter revenue 45.79 billion rupees . The alerts were first sourced from TV and were later confirmed with a company press release on the BSE .
InterGlobe Aviation Ltd : Pankaj Madan, chief financial officer and key managerial personnel (kmp) of Interglobe Aviation resigned from the company . Appointment of Rohit Philip as the chief financial officer .
