InterGlobe Aviation Ltd (INGL.NS)

Interglobe Aviation Ltd : Exec says seeing high rate of replacement of engines in its new Airbus A320NEO aircraft . Exec says continue to face operational issues with engines in its new Airbus A320NEO aircraft . Exec says expects yields, a measure of fares it earns, to decline by 10 percent in January . Exec says will begin flights within 90 days to Sharjah, Doha and Dhaka and Indian cities of Amritsar, Madurai and Mangalore . Exec says in the process of refining 2018 plan, expect target to be higher than previous guidance of 154 aircraft . Exec says there will be a small increase in lease rentals for new aircraft added to the fleet . Exec says seeing fuel burn savings of about 15 percent from new Airbus A320NEO aircraft Further company coverage: [INGL.NS] (Reporting By Aditi Shah) ((swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com;)).