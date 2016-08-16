Indus Holding AG (INHG.DE)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Indus Holding H1 result after taxes up at EUR 37.0 mln

Indus Holding AG : Sales revenues up approx. 6 percent at half-year stage; EBIT up 10.5 percent; earnings after taxes up approx. 16 percent; earnings per share at 1.50 euro . Sales revenues for first six months increased by 5.8 percent to 714.9 million euros ($801.26 million) (previous year H1: 675.6 million euros) . H1 EBIT reached 69.3 million euros (previous year H1: 62.7 million euros) . At 37.0 million euros, H1 earnings after taxes exceeded prior year level (previous year H1: 32.0 million euros) . Maintains its forecast and expects full-year sales revenues to climb to over 1.4 billion euros and EBIT to reach between 134 million euros and 138 million euros .Further additions acquired; more acquisitions may follow in H2.

Indus Holding acquires H. Heitz Furnierkantenwerk GmbH & Co. KG

Indus Holding AG : Indus acquires global niche market leader . HEITZ Group from Melle eleventh company in construction/ infrastructure segment . Purchase agreement for H. Heitz Furnierkantenwerk GmbH & Co. KG headquartered in Melle was signed today .Transaction is subject to approval by Federal Cartel Office.

Indus Q1 earnings after taxes slightly up at 16.0 mln euros

Indus Holding AG : Strengthens its investments through strategic additions . Sales revenues up 1.5 pct in Q1 2016 to 332.8 million euros ($375.46 million); earnings after taxes up 0.6 pct on previous year . Q1 EBIT reached 30.5 million euros (previous year Q1: 31.5 million euros) . At 16.0 million euros, Q1 earnings after taxes were slightly higher than in previous year (previous year Q1: 15.9 million euros) . Confirms its forecast for full year .At 99.7 million euros, Q1 cash and cash equivalents were slightly higher than in previous year (previous year Q1: 95.2 million euros).

Indus Holding AG to propose FY 2015 dividend, issues FY 2016 outlook below analysts' estimates

Indus Holding AG:Dividend flat at 1.20 euros ($1.37) per share for 2015.Sees sales up 2 percent in 2016, excluding acquisitions, EBIT of 134-138 million euros.FY 2016 revenue 1.43 billion euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.FY 2016 EBIT 141.3 million euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Indus Holding AG investment Budde acquires Computec AG

Indus Holding AG:Controlling specialist acquired for Indus investment‍.Budde, Indus investment since early 2013, took over 100 pct of Computec AG at beginning of year.

Indus Holding AG confirms FY 2015 outlook

Indus Holding AG:Continues to expect sales revenues for FY 2015 to increase to 1.3 billion euros and EBIT to come in at between 125 million and 130 million euros in spite of difficult overall environment and some extraordinary charges.