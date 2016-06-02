Investec Ltd (INLJ.J)

Investec Plc : Proposed placing of up to 5 pct of existing issued ordinary share capital . Placing will raise up to approximately 145 million stg of gross proceeds . Placing is being conducted through an accelerated bookbuilding process . J.P. Morgan cazenove is acting as sole bookrunner in connection with placing . Announces its intention to conduct a placing of up to 30,870,000 new ordinary shares in company .Net proceeds from placing will be used to fund a tender offer of certain sterling preference shares and rand preference shares.