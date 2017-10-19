Intel Corp (INTC.OQ)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Yatra Online Inc :Intel Foundation reports 9.0 percent passive stake in Yatra Online Inc ‍​as of Oct 10 - SEC filing.Yatra Online Inc - on Oct. 10, Intel Capital Corp agreed to transfer 2.18 million ordinary shares of Yatra Online to Intel Foundation for no consideration‍​.

Oct 17 (Reuters) - :Intel says it will ship silicon for Neural Network Processing, the Intel Nervana Neural Network Processor, before the end of 2017- statement.Intel says it is collaborating with Facebook to share Facebook's technical insights to bring new generation of AI hardware to market- statement.

Oct 12 (Reuters) - SecurityScorecard::SecurityScorecard secures $27.5 million in series C round led by NGP.SecurityScorecard - Financing round was led by Nokia growth partners with participation from Moody's Corporation and Intel Capital​.

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Intel Corp :Intel commences compulsory acquisition for remaining Mobileye shares.Intel Corp - Commencement of compulsory acquisition for all remaining shares of Mobileye; writ of summons was served on relevant parties on Sept 28.

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Borqs Technologies Inc ::Intel Corp reports a 12.9 pct passive stake in Borqs Technologies Inc << >> as of August 18 - SEC filing ​.

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Intel Corp :Files term sheet for pricing of $640.0 million senior notes due 2047 ‍​- sec filing.

July 19 (Reuters) - :Intel has axed the group working on fitness trackers and health wearables - CNBC, citing source.

Nokia Corp : Nokia and Intel launch 5G acceleration labs in U.S. and Finland to help operators bring 5G innovations to market .The labs will leverage core technologies, including Nokia AirScale and Nokia AirFrame, and client and infrastructure platforms running on Intel® Architecture, as well as Intel 5G connectivity solutions.

Intel Corp :Intel Corp reports 4.9 percent passive stake in Impinj Inc as of February 2 - SEC filing.

Mgt Capital Investments Inc : Says company and John Mcafee filed a lawsuit in United States district court, southern district of New York .Lawsuit seeking judgment that co's use of "John Mcafee Global Technologies, Inc." does not infringe upon any trademark rights of Intel.