Interparfums SA (IPAR.PA)

Interparfums H1 sales rise 10% to 162 million euros
Interparfums on track to meet 2016 guidance
Interparfums SA:Says is on track to meet guidance for annual revenue of EUR 340 million in 2016. Full Article
Interparfums confirms FY 2016 guidance, proposes FY 2015 dividend of 0.50 euros/share
Interparfums SA:Sees FY 2016 operating margin of 12 pct to 13 pct.Confirms FY 2016 sales target of 340 million euros.Will propose a 2015 dividend of EUR 0.50/share. Full Article
Interparfums gives FY 2015 operating margin guidance
Interparfums SA:Should achieve an operating margin between 12 and 13 pct in 2015. Full Article
Interparfums sees 2016 in continuing growth, but below Reuters estimates
Interparfums SA:Says sales for 2016 should reach 340 million euros.Says operating margin for 2016 could reach nearly 12 percent.Says targets set for 2015, namely sales of 310 million euros - 320 million euros and operating margin between 11 percent and 12 percent will be met.FY 2016 revenue: 369.98 million euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Full Article
UPDATE 1-Interparfums' profit leaps despite higher marketing costs
Sept 7 France's Interparfums' first-half operating profit jumped 53 percent as higher marketing and advertising costs were outweighed by profit from in-house brands, its deal with luxury shoemaker Jimmy Choo and an improved profit margin.