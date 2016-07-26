Edition:
Interparfums SA (IPAR.PA)

IPAR.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

32.76EUR
3:34pm BST
Change (% chg)

€-0.56 (-1.68%)
Prev Close
€33.32
Open
€33.31
Day's High
€33.72
Day's Low
€32.40
Volume
24,810
Avg. Vol
15,129
52-wk High
€37.08
52-wk Low
€22.35

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Interparfums H1 sales rise 10% to 162 million euros
Tuesday, 26 Jul 2016 

Interparfums SA : H1 sales €162 million ($178.20 million), +10% . Says H1 2016 operating margin should return to around 13% . Sees 2016 operating margin 12% to 13% .Confirms FY 2016 sales guidance of €340 million.  Full Article

Interparfums on track to meet 2016 guidance
Friday, 22 Apr 2016 

Interparfums SA:Says is on track to meet guidance for annual revenue of EUR 340 million in 2016.  Full Article

Interparfums confirms FY 2016 guidance, proposes FY 2015 dividend of 0.50 euros/share
Monday, 14 Mar 2016 

Interparfums SA:Sees FY 2016 operating margin of 12 pct to 13 pct.Confirms FY 2016 sales target of 340 million euros.Will propose a 2015 dividend of EUR 0.50/share.  Full Article

Interparfums gives FY 2015 operating margin guidance
Tuesday, 26 Jan 2016 

Interparfums SA:Should achieve an operating margin between 12 and 13 pct in 2015.  Full Article

Interparfums sees 2016 in continuing growth, but below Reuters estimates
Tuesday, 17 Nov 2015 

Interparfums SA:Says sales for 2016 should reach 340 million euros.Says operating margin for 2016 could reach nearly 12 percent.Says targets set for 2015, namely sales of 310 million euros - 320 million euros and operating margin between 11 percent and 12 percent will be met.FY 2016 revenue: 369.98 million euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.  Full Article

Interparfums SA News

UPDATE 1-Interparfums' profit leaps despite higher marketing costs

Sept 7 France's Interparfums' first-half operating profit jumped 53 percent as higher marketing and advertising costs were outweighed by profit from in-house brands, its deal with luxury shoemaker Jimmy Choo and an improved profit margin.

