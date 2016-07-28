International Personal Finance PLC (IPF.L)
199.50GBp
23 Oct 2017
-- (--)
199.50
--
--
--
--
464,896
318.10
141.43
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
International Personal Finance H1 underlying profit before tax falls
International Personal Finance Plc
International Personal Finance Plc announces final dividend
International Personal Finance Plc:Says final dividend of 7.8 pence per share will be payable which will bring the full year dividend to 12.4 pence per share (2014: 12.0 pence per share), an increase of 3.3 pct. for the year.Says final dividend will be paid on May 13, 2016 to shareholders on register at close of business on April 8, 2016.Says shares will be marked ex-dividend on April 7, 2016. Full Article
International Personal Finance's first-half profit rises
Consumer credit lender International Personal Finance reported a higher pretax profit from continuing operations in the first half, boosted primarily by positive currency translations.
