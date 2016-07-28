International Personal Finance PLC (IPF.L)

International Personal Finance Plc : Group impairment as a percentage of revenue in target range at 25.9 pct . Strong growth momentum delivered by Southern Europe . New product offering introduced in Poland to comply with new regulations - no change in guidance on expected financial impact . Good progress in slovakia - collections progressing ahead of expectations . During first half of year, group profit before tax and exceptional items was 12.6 m stg lower than 2015 at 30.7 mln stg . Competition in our european markets remains intense and there has been little change in Polish market dynamics following introduction of new total cost of credit legislation in March 2016 . Our home credit business delivered profit before tax of 42.7 mln stg in first half of 2016 which comprised 45.2 mln stg from our on-going businesses and a loss of £2.5m in slovakia . Interim dividend 4.6 penceper share . Half-Year financial report for six months ended 30 june 2016 . Underlying profit before tax declined 22% (£9.7m) before £1.8m positive fx impact and additional investment of £4.7m in ipf digital . Delivered increase in credit issued of 6% † and customer growth of 1% . Cost optimisation programme delivers £12m annualised savings . Disappointing first half in mexico - actions taken to improve short-term performance and capture long-term potential . Interim dividend maintained at 4.6 pence per share.