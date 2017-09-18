Innate Pharma SA (IPH.PA)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Innate Pharma H1 operating loss widens to 18.2 million euros

Sept 18 (Reuters) - INNATE PHARMA SA ::‍CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND FINANCIAL ASSETS(1) FOR COMPANY AMOUNTED TO EUR 204.1M (MILLION EUROS) AS OF JUNE 30, 2017​.‍A NET LOSS FOR FIRST HALF OF 2017 AMOUNTING TO EUR 23.4M (EUR 3.2M FOR FIRST HALF OF 2016).​.H1 REVENUE EUR 21.3 MILLION VERSUS EUR 20.7 MILLION YEAR AGO.H1 OPERATING LOSS EUR 18.2 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 2.9 MILLION YEAR AGO.

Innate Pharma and Orega Biotech present preclinical data on IPH52

Innate Pharma SA:Innate Pharma and Orega Biotech presented preclinical data on IPH52, a new CD39 checkpoint inhibitor program.Novel, potent anti-CD39 antibody, IPH52, validated in preclinical models.

Innate Pharma presents new preclinical data supporting development of IPH4301

Innate Pharma SA:New preclinical data further supporting development of IPH4301 presented at AACR meeting.Presented a new set of preclinical data further validating potential of its first-in-class anti-mica/b antibody IPH4301.

Innate Pharma says DSMB meeting recommends continuation of EffiKIR trial

Innate Pharma SA:Sixth DSMB meeting of the EffiKIR trial recommends continuation without modification.Data on primary endpoint, leukemia-free survival, are expected in second half of 2016.

Innate Pharma to start phase I clinical trial of monalizumab

Innate Pharma SA:Announces the start of phase I clinical trial of monalizumab in combination with durvalumab.‍This fifth trial with monalizumab completes roll-out of initial clinical plan, due to start reading out in 2017​.Trial ‍will include up to 208 patients, and will be performed in United States and in Europe.

Innate Pharma enters licensing agreement with OREGA Biotech

Innate Pharma SA:Enters into an exclusive licensing agreement by which OREGA Biotech grants it full worldwide rights to its program of anti-CD39 checkpoint inhibitors.OREGA Biotech will receive undisclosed upfront payment, milestone payments for preclinical, clinical and regulatory achievements as well as royalties on net sales.

Innate Pharma opens Phase Ib/II trial of monalizumab

Innate Pharma SA:Says fourth clinical trial has been opened with monalizumab‍.Phase Ib/II trial testing monalizumab in combination with cetuximab in patients with relapsed or refractory head and neck cancer.‍Multicentric trial, which will include up to 70 patients, will be performed in Europe and United States.

Innate Pharma says first patient dosed in phase I trial of IPH4102

Innate Pharma SA:Announces first patient dosed in phase I trial of IPH4102.Phase I trial comprises a dose escalation and a cohort expansion, which are expected to deliver data at end of 2017 and 2018 respectively.

Innate Pharma new combination trial with lirilumab in hemato-oncology

Innate Pharma SA:Announces new combination trial with lirilumab in hemato-oncology.8 trials ongoing with lirilumab in multiple indications and combinations.5 combination trials ongoing in hemato-oncology.