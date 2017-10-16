Ipsen SA (IPN.PA)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Exelixis' Cabozantinib meets key goal in late-stage trial

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Exelixis Inc :Exelixis' phase 3 celestial trial of Cabozantinib meets primary endpoint of overall survival in patients with advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.Exelixis to submit a supplemental new drug application to U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in Q1 of 2018​.Safety data in study were consistent with established profile of Cabozantinib​​.

Ipsen receives validation from European Medicines Agency for application of new indication for Cabometyx

Sept 11 (Reuters) - IPSEN SA ::ANNOUNCED ON FRIDAY, IPSEN RECEIVES VALIDATION FROM EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY FOR THE APPLICATION OF A NEW INDICATION FOR CABOMETYX (CABOZANTINIB) FOR FIRST-LINE TREATMENT OF ADVANCED RENAL CELL CARCINOMA IN ADULTS.FILING IN FIRST LINE ARCC IS BASED ON THE CABOSUN RESULTS, A PHASE II TRIAL DEMONSTRATING THAT CABOMETYX PROLONGS PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL (PFS) IN TREATMENT-NAIVE PATIENTS WITH INTERMEDIATE- OR POOR-RISK ADVANCED RCC COMPARED TO SUNITINIB.

Ipsen and Exelixis announce Phase 2 results of CABOSUN trial

Sept 10 (Reuters) - IPSEN SA ::ANNOUNCED ON SUNDAY, RESULTS FROM PHASE 2 CABOSUN TRIAL OF CABOZANTINIB VERSUS SUNITINIB IN PREVIOUSLY UNTREATED ADVANCED RENAL CELL CARCINOMA.CABOZANTINIB PROVIDED STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT IMPROVEMENT OF PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL, WITH A 52 PERCENT REDUCTION IN THE RATE OF PROGRESSION OR DEATH COMPARED TO SUNITINIB.

Sanofi nearing deal to sell some over-the-counter products to Ipsen for about 100 mln euros- Bloomberg, citing source

: Sanofi nearing agreement to sell some over-the-counter products to Ipsen; deal may be announced as soon as Monday- Bloomberg, citing source .Deal could be valued at almost 100 million euros- Bloomberg, citing source.

Ipsen and Exelixis receive positive CHMP opinion for Cabometyx

Ipsen SA : Ipsen and its partner Exelixis receive positive CHMP opinion for Cabometyx (cabozantinib) for treatment of advanced renal cell carcinoma in adults . Cabometyx (cabozantinib) significantly improved overall survival across all evaluated patient subgroups .Recommendation will now be reviewed by the European Commission with a decision expected two months post CHMP opinion.

Ipsen says EMA accepts marketing authorization application for telotristat etiprate

Ipsen SA : Ipsen announces the acceptance by the european medicines agency of the marketing authorization application for telotristat etiprate to treat carcinoid syndrome caused by neuroendocrine tumors, in combination with somatostatin analogues .Ipsen will pursue a worldwide regulatory plan for marketing authorization submissions in territories where it operates.

Ipsen SA says David Meek appointed as CEO

Ipsen Sa : David Meek appointed as chief executive officer of Ipsen . CEO appointment effective july 18, 2016 . Marc De Garidel will assume role of non-executive chairman and will continue to serve board of directors .Most recently, David Meek was executive vice-president and president of oncology division of Baxalta.

Ipsen to list 300 million euro bond on Euronext Paris - Euronext

Euronext: As of June 16 Ipsen will list 300 million euro ($336.87 million) bond due 2023 on Euronext Paris . Bond issue price: 99.365 pct . Interest rate: 1.875 pct

Ipsen SA issues inaugural EUR300 mln 7-year notes

Ipsen Sa : Ipsen successfully issues inaugural eur300 million 7-year notes . Notes mature on june 16, 2023 and pay interest at an annual rate of 1.875%. .Transaction was more than 4 times over-subscribed.

Exelixis, Ipsen post results from advanced renal cell carcinoma study

Exelixis Inc : Exelixis and its partner Ipsen announce positive overall survival results from subgroup analyses of phase 3 trial of CABOMETYX(tm) (cabozantinib) tablets in advanced renal cell carcinoma at 2016 ASCO annual meeting .Additional data from pivotal meteor trial underscore clinically meaningful benefit of CABOMETYX across subgroups of patients.