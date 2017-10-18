IP Group PLC (IPO.L)
141.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
-- (--)
141.00
--
--
--
--
519,945
200.50
109.10
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
IP Group welcomes Touchstone Innovations' recommendation to shareholders to accept offer
Oct 18 (Reuters) - IP GROUP PLC
IP Group says Touchstone Innovations offer now unconditional
Oct 18 (Reuters) - IP Group Plc
UK's CMA not to refer IP Group, Touchstone Innovations deal to phase II probe
Oct 17 (Reuters) - UK's Competition and Markets Authority::UK'S CMA - DECIDED NOT TO REFER IP GROUP, TOUCHSTONE INNOVATIONS DEAL TO PHASE 2 INVESTIGATION. Full Article
IP Group says extension of offer to Oct 27, 2017
Oct 9 (Reuters) - IP GROUP PLC
IP Group to raise proceeds of up to 200 mln stg via placing
May 23 (Reuters) - IP Group Plc
IP Group says Oxford Nanopore raises 100 mln stg
IP Group Plc
IP Group says portfolio company Ceres Power completes 20 mln stg placing
IP Group Plc
IP Group says H1 adjusted loss before tax of 31.1 mln stg
Ip Group Plc
Diurnal Group says primary endpoint met in Infacort late-stage study
Diurnal Group Plc
IP Group says fair value of portfolio 539.3 mln stg at April 30
Ip Group Plc
BRIEF-IP Group welcomes Touchstone Innovations' recommendation to shareholders to accept offer
* WELCOMES ANNOUNCEMENT MADE BY TOUCHSTONE INNOVATIONS PLC RECOMMENDING THAT TOUCHSTONE SHAREHOLDERS ACCEPT OFFER
