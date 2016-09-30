IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd (IRBI.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

IRB Infrastructure gets LoA from NHAI

IRB Infrastructure: Received letter of award from NHAI for the project of six laning of kishangarh udaipur ahmedabad section .Irb infrastructure developers ltd says estimated project cost at about 24 billion rupees.

IRB Infrastructure Developers gets LOA from NHAI for project in Rajasthan

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd : Got LOA from NHAI for project of 6 laning from Udaipur to Rajasthan/ Gujarat border . Concession period of the project is 21 years . Estimated project cost of INR 21 billion .

IRB Infrastructure Developers June-qtr consol profit up 10 pct

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd : June-quarter consol net profit 1.82 billion rupees . June-quarter consol income from operations 15.17 billion rupees . Consensus forecast for June-quarter net profit was 1.64 billion rupees . Consol net profit in June-quarter last year was 1.65 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol income from operations was 11.09 billion rupees .

IRB Infrastructure Developers March-qtr consol profit up about 9 pct

Irb Infrastructure Developers Ltd : March-quarter consol net profit 1.51 billion rupees versus net profit of 1.38 billion rupees year ago . March-quarter consol income from operations 15.37 billion rupees versus 9.91 billion rupees year ago . Construction order book now stands at about inr 80 billion .