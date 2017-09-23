Edition:
United Kingdom

Imvescor Restaurant Group Inc (IRG.TO)

IRG.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

3.60CAD
8:59pm BST
Change (% chg)

$0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
$3.60
Open
$3.56
Day's High
$3.63
Day's Low
$3.56
Volume
15,635
Avg. Vol
55,815
52-wk High
$4.15
52-wk Low
$3.05

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Imvescor Restaurant Group announces termination of the agreement related to the sale of its commensal operations
Saturday, 23 Sep 2017 

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Imvescor Restaurant Group Inc :Imvescor Restaurant Group announces termination of the agreement related to the sale of its commensal operations.Notice of termination of agreement was given to affiliate of Pasta Romana Foods Inc..IRG is evaluating alternatives available to it in light of termination of agreement.Imvescor Restaurant Group - Terminated agreement to sell all of unit groupe commensal due to material breaches of agreement by affiliate of Pasta Romana.  Full Article

Imvescor Restaurant Group reports Q3 earnings per share of $0.06
Thursday, 7 Sep 2017 

Sept 6 (Reuters) - Imvescor Restaurant Group Inc -:Imvescor Restaurant Group reports results for third quarter of fiscal 2017.Q3 same restaurant sales rose 4.9 percent.Quarterly earnings per share $0.06.Quarterly revenue $13.3 million versus $11.5 million .  Full Article

Imvescor Restaurant Group fiscal Q2 earnings $0.04/shr
Wednesday, 8 Jun 2016 

Imvescor Restaurant Group Inc : Imvescor restaurant group inc qtrly system sales grew 3.6% . Imvescor restaurant group inc qtrly same restaurant sales (srs) grew 1.2% . Imvescor restaurant group inc qtrly net earnings of $2.7 million increased 5% versus q2 2015 . Sets quarterly dividend of c$0.0225per share . Qtrly revenue $14.0 million versus $11.3 million . Qtrly earnings per share $0.04 .Imvescor restaurant group reports continuing strong results for q2 fiscal 2016.  Full Article

