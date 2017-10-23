Interserve PLC (IRV.L)
75.75GBp
23 Oct 2017
-- (--)
75.75
--
--
--
--
2,369,651
385.50
52.75
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Britain's Interserve says gets 140 mln stg contract extension
Oct 23 (Reuters) - Interserve Plc
Interserve wins 227 mln Department For Work And Pensions contract
Oct 20 (Reuters) - Interserve Plc
Interserve confirms it is engaged in discussions with lenders
Oct 16 (Reuters) - Interserve Plc
Interserve says wins leeds housing development contract
Oct 9 (Reuters) - INTERSERVE PLC
Interserve appionts Mark Whiteling as CFO effective Oct. 1
Sept 18 (Reuters) - INTERSERVE PLC
Interserve wins facilities management account with Land Securities
Interserve Plc
Interserve wins 17 mln stg UK construction contract
Interserve Plc
Interserve to exit energy-from-waste business after 70 mln stg charge
Interserve Plc
Interserve shares slip 21 pct after co reports 70 mln stg charge in H1
Interserve Plc
Interserve PLC announces contract win
Interserve PLC:Says the company in joint venture with Doosan Enpure, has been awarded a £46 mln contract by Northumbrian Water to upgrade the Horsley water treatment works in the Tyne Valley.Says 30-month project will see Interserve and process engineering firm Doosan Enpure build new treatment facilities alongside the current plant, which will continue to operate until the new project is complete. Full Article
UPDATE 1-UK's Pendragon warns on profit as new car demand falls
LONDON, Oct 23 Shares in British car dealership Pendragon tumbled as much as 23 percent on Monday after it warned on full-year profit, blaming a fall in demand for new cars and a consequent price correction in the used car market.
