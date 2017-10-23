Interserve PLC (IRV.L)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Britain's Interserve says gets 140 mln stg contract extension

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Interserve Plc ::‍WINS £140 MILLION CONTRACT EXTENSION WITH MAJOR BROADCASTER​.INTERSERVE PLC - ‍WINS £140 MILLION CONTRACT EXTENSION WITH MAJOR BROADCASTER​.‍HAS WON A £140 MILLION CONTRACT WITH BBC TO CONTINUE PROVIDING FACILITIES SERVICES UNTIL 2023​.INTERSERVE - ‍LATEST FOUR-YEAR EXTENSION TO ACCOUNT WILL SEE INTERSERVE PROVIDE TOTAL FACILITIES MANAGEMENT SERVICES ACROSS BROADCASTER'S UK ESTATE​.

Interserve wins 227 mln ‍Department For Work And Pensions contract

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Interserve Plc ::INTERSERVE PLC - DWP CHOOSES INTERSERVE FOR FM CONTRACT.INTERSERVE PLC - ‍DEPARTMENT FOR WORK AND PENSIONS CHOOSE INTERSERVE FOR £227M FM CONTRACT​.INTERSERVE PLC - CONTRACT ‍TO PROVIDE FACILITIES MANAGEMENT SERVICES FOR DEPARTMENT FOR WORK AND PENSIONS (DWP)​.

Interserve ‍confirms it is engaged in discussions with lenders​

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Interserve Plc :‍CONFIRMS THAT IT IS ENGAGED IN CONSTRUCTIVE AND ONGOING DISCUSSIONS WITH ITS LENDERS.​.‍WORK UNDERWAY TO PROVIDE GREATER CLARITY ON CO'S CURRENT TRADING AND ENERGY FROM WASTE PROVISION.

Interserve says wins leeds housing development contract

Oct 9 (Reuters) - INTERSERVE PLC :INTERSERVE WINS LEEDS HOUSING DEVELOPMENT CONTRACT.‍CONTRACT WORTH IN EXCESS OF £70 MILLION BY DANDARA LIMITED TO DESIGN AND BUILD A RESIDENTIAL DEVELOPMENT COMPRISING 744 APARTMENTS IN LEEDS​.‍WORK HAS ALREADY COMMENCED ONSITE, WITH DEVELOPMENT DUE FOR COMPLETION IN JUNE 2019​.

Interserve appionts Mark Whiteling as CFO effective Oct. 1

Sept 18 (Reuters) - INTERSERVE PLC ::SAYS MARK WHITELING APPOINTED AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF INTERSERVE PLC.APPOINTMENT OF MARK WHITELING AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER WITH EFFECT FROM 1 OCTOBER 2017.

Interserve wins facilities management account with Land Securities

Interserve Plc : Contract win . Interserve wins £37.5 million facilities management account with Land Securities .Will provide a range of services including security, cleaning, customer service support and waste management, across eight of Land Securities' flagship shopping centres.

Interserve wins 17 mln stg UK construction contract

Interserve Plc : Contract win .Wins 17 million stg design and build contract for University of York.

Interserve to exit energy-from-waste business after 70 mln stg charge

Interserve Plc : Interim dividend 8.1 pence per share . Robust, in-line revenue and earnings performance . Good visibility of future workload of 7.6 bln stg (2015 FY: 7.6 bln stg) . Says taking action to exit energy from waste sector . Despite increased political and macro-economic uncertainty following uk's eu referendum, our outlook for current year remains unchanged . Overall trading in first half of 2016 has seen a 2.1 pct increase in headline total operating profit and a 1 pct rise in headline earnings per share . Has approved a further increase in dividend of 2.5 pct to 8.1 pence per share (H1 2015: 7.9 pence per share) . Expect to complete our works during 2017 and that impact of these contracts will be contained within 70 mln stg exceptional loss provision announced in our may trading update . Strong gross operating cash flow 128.3 mln stg (2015 H1: 19.9 mln stg) . Net debt reduced to 275.6 mln stg(2015 FY: 308.8 mln stg); improved year-end net debt guidance of 300-320 mln stg . 1.9 bln stg of new business won in period . Trading in first half of year, across vast majority of our divisions and our regions, has been good, in markets that offer both opportunities and challenges-CEO . Our assessment of aggregate impact of exiting this sector is in line with 70 mln stg exceptional charge we announced in May.

Interserve shares slip 21 pct after co reports 70 mln stg charge in H1

Interserve Plc : Shares down 21 pct after open as co takes 70 million stg H1 charge due to issues in a energy-from-waste contract in Glasgow Further company coverage: [IRV.L] (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136).

Interserve PLC announces contract win

Interserve PLC:Says the company in joint venture with Doosan Enpure, has been awarded a £46 mln contract by Northumbrian Water to upgrade the Horsley water treatment works in the Tyne Valley.Says 30-month project will see Interserve and process engineering firm Doosan Enpure build new treatment facilities alongside the current plant, which will continue to operate until the new project is complete.