Insecticides (India) Ltd (ISIL.NS)

ISIL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

875.40INR
10:59am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs-21.80 (-2.43%)
Prev Close
Rs897.20
Open
Rs908.95
Day's High
Rs908.95
Day's Low
Rs875.30
Volume
30,710
Avg. Vol
57,158
52-wk High
Rs964.00
52-wk Low
Rs426.80

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Insecticides (India) June-qtr profit falls
Tuesday, 9 Aug 2016 

Insecticides (India) Ltd : June-quarter net profit 181.3 million rupees versus 198 million rupees last year . June-quarter net sales 3.05 billion rupees versus 2.85 billion rupees last year .  Full Article

Insecticides (India) signs deal with Momentive Performace Materials
Thursday, 7 Jul 2016 

Insecticides (India) Ltd : Entered an agreement with Momentive Performace Materials Inc. U.S.A for getting the product 'Agrospred Max" on exclusive basis for territory of India . Further company coverage [ISIL.NS] ((Bengaluru Newsroom; +91 80 6749 1130)).  Full Article

Insecticides India inks deal with Momentive Performance Materials
Tuesday, 5 Jul 2016 

Insecticides (India) Ltd : Signed deal with momentive performance materials inc. U.S.A. for getting product 'agrosprec max' on exclusive basis for India .  Full Article

Insecticides (India) Ltd declares interim dividend
Monday, 14 Mar 2016 

Insecticides (India) Ltd:Declared interim dividend of 2.00 Indian rupees per share (on the face value of 10 Indian rupees each) of the company for the financial year 2015-16.  Full Article

