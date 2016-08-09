Insecticides (India) Ltd (ISIL.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Insecticides (India) June-qtr profit falls

Insecticides (India) Ltd : June-quarter net profit 181.3 million rupees versus 198 million rupees last year . June-quarter net sales 3.05 billion rupees versus 2.85 billion rupees last year .

Insecticides (India) signs deal with Momentive Performace Materials

Insecticides (India) Ltd : Entered an agreement with Momentive Performace Materials Inc. U.S.A for getting the product 'Agrospred Max" on exclusive basis for territory of India . Further company coverage [ISIL.NS] ((Bengaluru Newsroom; +91 80 6749 1130)).

Insecticides (India) Ltd declares interim dividend

Insecticides (India) Ltd:Declared interim dividend of 2.00 Indian rupees per share (on the face value of 10 Indian rupees each) of the company for the financial year 2015-16.