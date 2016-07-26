Edition:
United Kingdom

Ipsos SA (ISOS.PA)

ISOS.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

29.10EUR
3:40pm BST
Change (% chg)

€-0.20 (-0.68%)
Prev Close
€29.30
Open
€29.30
Day's High
€29.43
Day's Low
€29.06
Volume
30,016
Avg. Vol
79,712
52-wk High
€35.63
52-wk Low
€25.23

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Ipsos H1 operating profit up 14.9 pct at 53.8 mln euros
Tuesday, 26 Jul 2016 

Ipsos SA : H1 organic growth +3.3 pct . H1 revenue is 833.6 million euros ($915.7 million) versus 832.9 million euros year ago . H1 operating profit is 53.8 million euros versus 46.8 million euros a year ago . H1 adjusted net profit group share is 33.0 million euros versus 30.5 million euros a year ago . FY operating margin will be stable, at same level as in 2015 .Sees operating margin to be stable at the same level as in 2015.  Full Article

Ipsos issues 2016 financial guidance
Wednesday, 27 Apr 2016 

Ipsos SA:Will be in a position to record satisfying organic growth in 2016 and to maintain its operating margin.  Full Article

Ipsos proposes FY2015 dividend
Wednesday, 17 Feb 2016 

Ipsos SA:Proposes a dividend of 0.80 euro per share, up 6.6 percent compared to 2014.  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Ipsos SA News

BRIEF-Euronext announces annual revision of French indices

* STMicroelectronics to be removed from the CAC Next 20 index

» More ISOS.PA News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials