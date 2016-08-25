Edition:
United Kingdom

ITC Ltd (ITC.BO)

ITC.BO on Bombay Stock Exchange

267.10INR
11:28am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs0.35 (+0.13%)
Prev Close
Rs266.75
Open
Rs267.15
Day's High
Rs268.20
Day's Low
Rs266.10
Volume
339,113
Avg. Vol
1,030,858
52-wk High
Rs353.20
52-wk Low
Rs222.05

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

ITC Ltd says filed suit against Britannia
Thursday, 25 Aug 2016 

ITC Ltd : Filed suit against Britannia as Britannia copied trade dress and colour combination of ITC's 'Sunfeast Farmlite Digestive All Good' biscuit . Suit against Britannia is not likely impact operations of co .  Full Article

India's ITC Ltd June-qtr profit up 10 pct
Thursday, 21 Jul 2016 

ITC Ltd : India's ITC Ltd - June-quarter net profit 23.85 billion rupees . India's ITC Ltd - June-quarter revenue from operations 131.57 billion rupees . Consensus forecast for June-quarter net profit was 24.66 billion rupees . India's ITC Ltd - net profit in June-quarter last year was 21.66 billion rupees as per IND-AS; revenue from operations was 121.50 billion rupees .  Full Article

ITC Ltd gets members' nod for issue of bonus shares
Tuesday, 28 Jun 2016 

ITC Ltd : Gets members' nod for issue of bonus shares .  Full Article

ITC Ltd seeks members' nod for issue of bonus shares
Wednesday, 25 May 2016 

ITC Ltd : Seeks members' nod for issue of bonus shares . Seeks members' nod for issue of bonus shares in 1:2 ratio .  Full Article

ITC recommends bonus share issue in 1:2 ratio
Friday, 20 May 2016 

ITC Ltd : Recommended issue of bonus shares in the proportion of 1 bonus share for every existing 2 fully paid-up ordinary shares .  Full Article

ITC March-qtr profit up about 6 pct
Friday, 20 May 2016 

ITC Ltd : Says March-quarter net profit 24.95 billion rupees versus net profit of 23.61 billion rupees year ago . India's ITC Ltd says March-quarter net sales 100.62 billion rupees versus 91.88 billion rupees year ago . Consensus forecast for March-quarter net profit was 25.48 billion rupees . recommended dividend of 8.50 rupees per share (including special dividend of INR 2) .  Full Article

ITC Ltd says BFIL Finance has ceased to be co's unit
Monday, 16 May 2016 

ITC Ltd : Scheme of amalgamation of BFIL Finance Limited with Russell Credit Limited became effective from May 16, 2016 . BFIL Finance Limited has ceased to be a subsidiary of Russell Credit Limited and that of ITC Limited with effect from May 16, 2016 .  Full Article

Chartered Logistics gets contracts worth about 200 mln rupees from ITC & Hindalco
Friday, 6 May 2016 

Chartered Logistics Ltd : Chartered Logistics bags contracts from ITC & Hindalco worth about 200 million rupees .  Full Article

ITC Ltd News

Indian shares edge up, consumer stocks lead

* Oriental Bank of Commerce down after RBI starts corrective action over bad loans

Earnings vs. Estimates

