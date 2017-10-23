Italtile Ltd (ITEJ.J)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Italtile ‍to raise up to 1.59 bln rand by way of rights offer​

Oct 23 (Reuters) - ITALTILE LTD ::‍TO RAISE UP TO R1.59 BILLION BY WAY OF A PARTIALLY UNDERWRITTEN RENOUNCEABLE RIGHTS OFFER​.‍WILL OFFER TOTAL OF 260.5 MILLION NEW SHARES OF NO PAR VALUE AT SUBSCRIPTION PRICE OF R11.57 PER RIGHTS OFFER SHARE IN RATIO OF 22 RIGHTS OFFER SHARES FOR EVERY 100 SHARES​.‍RIGHTS OFFER WILL BE PARTIALLY UNDERWRITTEN BY DZANA INVESTMENTS PROPRIETARY AND AKA CAPITAL HOLDINGS PROPRIETARY LTD.

Italtile says full year system-wide turnover up 14 pct

Italtile Ltd : Italtile limited results for the year ended 30 June 2016 . Fy system-wide turnover r5,96 billion vs 2015: r5,22 billion . Fy trading profit r1 047 million vs 2015: r905 million .Fy total ordinary dividend per share 29 cents 2015: 25 cents.

Italtile says filed request for consideration to tribunal over Ceramic deal

Italtile Ltd :A request for consideration was filed with Competition Tribunal on Thursday, 11 August regarding proposed merger between Italtile and Ceramic Industries.

SA's Competition Commission prohibits CIL and Ezee Tile acquisition by Italtile

SA's Competition Commission: Has prohibited proposed acquisition of Ceramic Industries Ltd and Ezee Tile Adhesive Manufacturers Ltd by Italtile Limited . Proposed transaction creates a vertical overlap in activities of merging parties (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136).

Italtile sees FY HEPS up 19 pct-23 pct

Italtile Ltd : FY headline earnings per share will be between 85.2 cents and 88.1 cents (2015: 71.6 cents) .Sees FY basic earnings per share between 86.5 cents and 89.6 cents (2015: 75.9 cents), representing an increase of between 14 pct and 18 pct.

Italtile says to buy up to 14.9 mln Ceramic sahres

Italtile Ltd : Entered into agreement with ceramic on 16 july in respect of acquisition of entire issued share capital of ceramic . Maximum aggregate consideration payable to "scheme participants" of r3.61 billion .Agreement provided that maximum number of ceramic shares to be acquired by italtile ceramics shall not exceed 14.9 million.