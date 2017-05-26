Intertek Group PLC (ITRK.L)
23 Oct 2017
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Intertek Group four-month revenue up 14.2 pct
May 26 (Reuters) - Intertek Group Plc
Intertek acquires Canada-based cyber security assurance unit
Intertek Group Plc
Intertek H1 revenue rises, sees no Brexit impact on growth opportunities
Intertek Group Plc
Intertek says revenue up 12.7 pct for first four months of 2016
Intertek Group Plc
Intertek Group PLC Proposes final dividend
Intertek Group PLC:Propose final dividend of 35.3p per share (2014: 33.1p) at the Annual General Meeting on 25 May 2016.The dividend is to be paid on 3 June 2016 to shareholders on the register at close of business on 20 May 2016. Full Article
UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Sept 28
Sept 28 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 2 points higher on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.12 percent ahead of the cash market open.
