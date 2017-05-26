Intertek Group PLC (ITRK.L)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Intertek Group four-month revenue up 14.2 pct

May 26 (Reuters) - Intertek Group Plc ::Group revenue of 883.5 mln stg, up 14.2 pct at actual rates and 1.8 pct at constant rates for Jan 1 to April 30.Solid organic revenue growth at constant rates from 1 January to 30 April 2017: products +5.8 pct, trade +5.0 pct, resources -15.4 pct.Good performance of acquisitions in sectors with attractive growth and margin prospects.On track to deliver 2017 targets of solid organic revenue growth at constant rates, with moderate margin expansion, strong cash conversion."Expect our products division to benefit from robust organic revenue growth at constant currency"."Expect our trade related businesses to deliver good organic revenue growth performance at constant currency"."Do not believe that we have reached trough in resources division. We expect trading conditions to remain challenging".Year end net debt guidance of 650 mln stg-700 mln stg, assuming no further acquisitions and no significant forex changes, remains unchanged.

Intertek acquires Canada-based cyber security assurance unit

Intertek Group Plc : Acquired ewa- canada from electronic warfare associates inc. .Intertek acquires a leading cyber security assurance business.

Intertek H1 revenue rises, sees no Brexit impact on growth opportunities

Intertek Group Plc : H1 double digit revenue growth driven by organic growth and acquisitions . H1 adjusted revenue at £1,203.9m versus £1,060.2m year earlier . H1 double digit profit growth with adjusted EPS up 14.1 [ct . Half year dividend payment of 19.4p, up 14.1 pct . H1 adjusted profit before tax 3 £172.5m versus £149.8m year earlier . We do not believe that outcome of referendum will impact future growth opportunities of Intertek . On track to deliver our full year targets - CEO . Foreign exchange impact for Intertek relates to translation. In 2015, 92 pct of group revenues were generated outside UK .On track to deliver robust full year revenue growth at constant currency.

Intertek says revenue up 12.7 pct for first four months of 2016

Intertek Group Plc : Group revenue at £774m increased by 12.7% at actual exchange rates and 10.6% at constant currency . Organic revenue growth of 2.3% at actual rates and 0.5% at constant currency in january to april period . On track to deliver robust full year revenue growth at constant currency . Continue to expect to deliver solid organic growth performance in 2016 with group margins broadly stable year on year - ceo .Our year end net debt guidance of £650-700m, assuming no further acquisitions and stable forex, remains unchanged.

Intertek Group PLC Proposes final dividend

Intertek Group PLC:Propose final dividend of 35.3p per share (2014: 33.1p) at the Annual General Meeting on 25 May 2016.The dividend is to be paid on 3 June 2016 to shareholders on the register at close of business on 20 May 2016.