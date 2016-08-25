Edition:
United Kingdom

Itausa Investimentos Itau SA (ITSA3.SA)

ITSA3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange

10.52BRL
8:04pm BST
Change (% chg)

R$ -0.18 (-1.68%)
Prev Close
R$ 10.70
Open
R$ 10.70
Day's High
R$ 10.76
Day's Low
R$ 10.50
Volume
85,900
Avg. Vol
390,309
52-wk High
R$ 11.00
52-wk Low
R$ 7.45

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Itausa Investimentos announces Q2 dividend payment
Thursday, 25 Aug 2016 

Itausa Investimentos Itau SA : Said on Wednesday that on Oct. 3 it will pay dividends for the second quarter of FY 2016 in the amount of 0.015 Brazilian real ($0.0046) per share .Record dete is Aug. 31.  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Itausa Investimentos Itau SA News

Brazil's Itaú taps Lopes as head of investor relations

SAO PAULO, Oct 6 Itaú Unibanco Holding SA , Brazil's No. 1 bank, has named Alexsandro Broedel Lopes as its new head of investors relations.

» More ITSA3.SA News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials