Itausa Investimentos Itau SA (ITSA3.SA)
ITSA3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange
10.52BRL
8:04pm BST
Change (% chg)
R$ -0.18 (-1.68%)
Prev Close
R$ 10.70
Open
R$ 10.70
Day's High
R$ 10.76
Day's Low
R$ 10.50
Volume
85,900
Avg. Vol
390,309
52-wk High
R$ 11.00
52-wk Low
R$ 7.45
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Itausa Investimentos announces Q2 dividend payment
Itausa Investimentos Itau SA
Brazil's Itaú taps Lopes as head of investor relations
SAO PAULO, Oct 6 Itaú Unibanco Holding SA , Brazil's No. 1 bank, has named Alexsandro Broedel Lopes as its new head of investors relations.