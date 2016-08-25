Itausa Investimentos Itau SA (ITSA4.SA)
ITSA4.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange
10.89BRL
23 Oct 2017
10.89BRL
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
R$ -0.26 (-2.33%)
R$ -0.26 (-2.33%)
Prev Close
R$ 11.15
R$ 11.15
Open
R$ 11.15
R$ 11.15
Day's High
R$ 11.16
R$ 11.16
Day's Low
R$ 10.87
R$ 10.87
Volume
12,542,000
12,542,000
Avg. Vol
15,717,738
15,717,738
52-wk High
R$ 11.57
R$ 11.57
52-wk Low
R$ 7.81
R$ 7.81
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Itausa Investimentos announces Q2 dividend payment
Itausa Investimentos Itau SA
Brazil's Itaú taps Lopes as head of investor relations
SAO PAULO, Oct 6 Itaú Unibanco Holding SA , Brazil's No. 1 bank, has named Alexsandro Broedel Lopes as its new head of investors relations.